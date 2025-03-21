Q&A with senior Sophia Fu on participating in United States Senate Youth Program

Sophia Fu, United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) delegate and senior

What motivated you to apply for USSYP?

I’ve always been interested in history, politics and government. I’m a prospective history major and a historical documentary filmmaker. History’s always been a big part of my identity, so a program that aligns with these interests seemed like a naturally good opportunity. Likewise, I have many friends who’ve participated in this program and it was recommended to me.

How did you feel when you found out you were selected to represent Indiana at USSYP?

It was a great feeling. I remember being in Computer Science and worrying about a decision email. I’d anxiously waited the entire weekend, and when I got the confirmation call, it felt surreal. Part of USSYP is the scholarship of $10,000, and having that financial support going into college meant a lot.

How are you able to balance your many leadership responsibilities with schoolwork and other commitments?

I know it sounds cliché, but it’s a common message I’ve noticed through my conversations with many, many people: be passionate about the work you do. For me, I can truly say that I enjoy everything I put my heart into, and I’ve never scheduled or planned anything for a specific goal. Throughout high school, I’ve always been true to myself and my values. That way, no matter what I’m doing, it feels like a hobby or a blessing and not a chore. For instance, I love learning about history and learning about other peoples’ stories. Through interviewing experts for history documentaries or presenting my history research, I can live out this passion. Same thing goes for tutoring folks in AP United States History, learning a language, or taking classes I’m genuinely interested in.

How has participating in USSYP shaped your understanding of government and public service?

When we think about the embodiment of a “public servant,” maybe a senator, a prominent humanitarian, or a politician comes to mind. These are all honorable ways to serve your country, but I think it’s important to acknowledge other public servants: researchers who discover therapies to cure diseases that hurt millions of Americans every year, business owners who contribute greatly to our economy, or teachers who share knowledge with future generations. This mindset, something I’ve learned through USSYP, is a mindset I hope to carry no matter what I do with my future.

What was your favorite memory of the program?

I love having conversations with people. I think the people you meet at USSYP are a very unique crowd. They’re a good combination of silly and serious, and you’re able to hold very engaging conversations that you’re able to hold in many other places. Everyone is so smart and special in their own way and hearing their stories—as well as sharing my own—was an intimate experience that I will cherish forever.

Looking towards the future, what do you hope to pursue or accomplish after high school?

The next move is probably going to college. Like I said before, I’m interested in majoring in history and probably minoring in math, computer science, or another adjacent STEM field. At the moment, the big goal is going to law school, but of course, things could change. I’m interested in patent law or going into technology policy. Getting involved in politics, whether that’s at the regional, state, or national level, is definitely a long-term goal.

What advice do you have for other students that would want to study public services or government?

There’s a John F. Kennedy quote that’s very, very famous. It goes, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” I think that quote is very wise. When you take an AP Government class or engage in politics at an academic level, think about the application and purpose of what you’re learning, it’s powerful and beautiful. And embrace JFK’s mindset in the work you do: how you give back to your community, how you serve others, how you carry yourself. My big point is to think about how you can make a big impact with your life and pursue that path.