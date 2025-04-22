Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony to occur April 23

  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION FINALIST
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Instead of a quantitative change, the Supreme Court selection process needs to be closely monitored
Graphic Perspective: Eggstravagant prices
Normalization of online racism is a dangerous trend
Opposing Column: Staycations are inherently superior to traveling
Opposing Column: Traveling is inherently superior to staycations
Emmalyn Lloyd, member of Artist’s Association and freshman, draws an oil pastel portrait on March 11. Lloyd experimented with unconventional colors to add more depth into her portait. Lloyd said, “Art isn’t confined by rules, there isn’t a correct way to do things. You should get creative and do whatever you want.”
Junior Solomon Seif reads from a book in the religious section of the CHS library on April 22, 2025. Seif said that he believes it is crucial to remember the events of the Holocaust, since he himself resonates with his own Jewish identity. “It’s important to memorialize the heroes from all aspects, to sort of influence everybody to be a better person,” said Seif.
FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton grades assignments on April 15 in B175. Dalton said, “I have really enjoyed the growth students have shown throughout this year. All of the self confidence they are getting from participating is very encouraging.”
Best Buddies members bowl at Pinheads on March 20, 2025 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. “We just completed our March bowling event and are preparing for the Friendship Walk,” Lammers said.
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Juniors Jafeth Gamez and Yilbert Pico converse with each other on March 6 during SSRT. Gamez and Pico enjoy each other's company and they both quickly become friends after moving to the ESL class.
Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)
Red Bull has a winner, and it’s Max Verstappen
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
As the Sweet 16 of March Madness continues, the nationwide basketball tournament excites basketball fans
Senior Ayla Abbasi completes a dive at a meet. Abbasi said she aims to complete as much of her homework as possible during school in order to balance her difficult coursework with her practice schedule. (Submitted: Ayla Abbasi)
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Comic Con JAM
Seniors Saesha Saha and Akshaya Lingala demonstrate their invention. They designed a personalized massage machine to alleviate wrist pain.
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Sophomores Luke Choi (left front), Michael Yuan (left back), Ruth Ahn (right back), Stephanie Tan (right center), Chelsea Meng (right center) talk about their investment strategy. They gathered at the weekly FinXed club to review their final report.
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Crossword: April 24
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Word Search: April 18
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: February 24
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: February 24
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony to occur April 23

Ryan Sharp
April 22, 2025
Lucy Han
Junior Solomon Seif reads from a book in the religious section of the CHS library on April 22, 2025. Seif said that he believes it is crucial to remember the events of the Holocaust, since he himself resonates with his own Jewish identity. “It’s important to memorialize the heroes from all aspects, to sort of influence everybody to be a better person,” said Seif.

Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance day, will take place on April 23. The Indianapolis Hebrew congregation will host an observance and remembrance ceremony on Apr. 23 at 7 p.m. while the Jewish Community Center of Indianapolis will host a brief ceremony on April 24 at noon.

For junior Solomon Seif, remembering the Holocaust is extremely important. Seif said this is in part because of his Jewish identity, but also because he had family flee from Nazi-occupied Lithuania during the Holocaust. 

 “There’s documents of (my great-grandfather) just traveling straight to France and then fleeing to the United States,” Seif said. “My grandmother tells a story that he got into a trunk suitcase and stowed away on a ship to get to the United States.” 

Seif said he has focused a large part of his life to understanding the Holocaust, due to the importance of the genocide for both his familial history and the international Jewish community at large.

“I’ve learned about (the Holocaust). We read about it (in Hebrew) and watch about it. I’ve been to Yad Vashem (Israel’s official Holocaust memorial). I’ve been to the Holocaust Remembrance Museum in Washington D.C., so it’s sort of just like my whole life has sort of been (focused on) holistic Holocaust remembrance,” he said.

Hebrew teacher Nina Price said while Yom Hashoah memorializes the six million Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust, it also celebrates the resilience and bravery of the victims and survivors.

“Yom Hashoah is the name (for) Holocaust Memorial Day, but actually it’s a little bit more. (With) Israel, when they think about Yom Hashoah, they also look at the heroism,” Price said. “The date that (Yom Hashoah is) chosen on on the Hebrew calendar is the 27th of Nissan, and that’s intentionally a week after Passover, and on the beginning of Passover is when the Warsaw Ghetto uprising happened. And so the idea of recognizing heroism looks at the Warsaw Ghetto uprising and saying (the date is for) not just the people who are burned up, but it’s actually recognizing all the resiliency and all of the amazing stories, both those who perished and those also who survived the Holocaust.”

Seif said Israel’s focus on the heroes during the Holocaust is important, as it shows the resilience of the Jewish community.

“(It’s important to) memorialize the heroes from all aspects, to sort of influence everybody to be a better person,” Seif said. “There’s a lot of Jewish values that have to do with acts of loving kindness, acts of going out of your way to help those in need, and (Yom Hashoah) sort of memorializes them in a historical manner.”

Helena Wang

Junior Andrew Organ said remembering the Holocaust is important as remembering the event will prevent history from repeating itself.

“It is important to remember the events of the Holocaust because it is a true look at the capabilities of mankind when their minds are filled with hatred and disgust instead of compassion and empathy,” Organ said.

Price said in Israel, where Yom Hashoah is a public holiday, the country remembers the tragedy of the Holocaust with two minutes of silence. 

“In Israel on Yom Hashoah, the entire country comes to a stop for two minutes at 10 a.m,” Price said. “There’s a two-minute air raid siren that goes on in the country. If you’re even driving on the road, if you’re in school, if you’re in a bank, the whole country comes to a stop and you stand at attention for two minutes in memory of those who perished in the Holocaust.”

While Yom Hashoah is not a federal holiday in the United States, Price said the Jewish community of Indianapolis gets together during the day to remember the tragedy.

“The entire Indianapolis Jewish community will come together for a memorial ceremony that involves the synagogues and involves the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis. It involves the Jewish community relations council, they all come together,” Price said. “At the Indianapolis Hebrew congregation they’re going to have six small candles to represent the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.”

In addition to Jewish groups conducting ceremonies, according to Seif, temples and synagogues also honor the six million lives lost.

“I know all the temples, they do (Holocaust memorial) events,” he said. “There’s a prayer in Judaism about remembering those who have passed, and they tend to include people who died during the Holocaust in that prayer on Yom Hashoah.”

Organ said he attends these ceremonies on Yom Hashoah.

“Every year my family and I go to a memorial service at our temple, where members of our community say the names of those in their family who were lost,” he said.

Seif said the existence of a Holocaust memorial day is crucial due to its ability to keep remembrance about the tragedy alive and to allow the voices of its victims to be heard.

“I think just for Jews just around the world just simply just seeing that there’s a Holocaust Remembrance Day and that, there’s sort of a day that allows for the continued study of the Holocaust and of the remembrance of what’s happened, is sort of the good of it,” Seif said.

During the Hebrew Congregation’s remembrance ceremony, there will be two individuals sharing their family stories for the first time. Price said hearing from Holocaust survivors or second generation survivors is important as it allows one to truly understand the horror and scale of the Holocaust.

“I think (hearing from primary sources) is so important because it really makes it not the same as reading a book or just watching a movie,” Price said. “People really experienced the horrors of the Nazis and understanding that, I think this helps future generations realize that this is not it’s not just a made for movie kind of story.  It’s not something that just happened on screen.”

While the Holocaust is primarily memorialized in Jewish spheres, Price said it’s important for all to understand the true horror and scale of the tragedy, as it allows one to see the importance of every life on earth. 

“I think that learning about the Holocaust can teach not only the historical importance, but really a sense of empathy,” Price said. “We need to recognize every life is a life worth living, and that just creates a healthier and more compassionate society as a whole.”

