Athlete Spotlight: Junior Kaitlyn Oshimura on competing at New Balance Track and Field Nationals

Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)

How do you divide your time up between school and track?

I try to use my SSRT and any free time during school to get my work done, so when I go to practice after school, I’m not stressed about assignments. I also try to stay organized and avoid procrastinating so I can stay on top of everything even during the busy parts of the season.

What’s your favorite thing about track?

My favorite part is the team. Even though track can feel like an individual sport, we’re all pushing each other to improve and supporting each other at meets. I also love the feeling after a good race.

What was your experience like at the New Balance Nationals?

It was such an amazing experience. Just being surrounded by so many talented runners from across the country was really motivating. It pushed me to run my best and reminded me why I love the sport so much.

What did it take to qualify for Nationals?

A lot of hard work and consistent training. I had to hit a certain qualifying time earlier in the season, so I really focused on improving my splits and staying mentally strong throughout the race.

What are your goals going forward with track?

I want to qualify for Nationals again next year and hopefully drop more time in the 800-meter run. I’m also looking into possibly running in college, so I’m focused on building consistency and continuing to improve.

What excites you most about potentially running in college?

I think being on a college team and competing at that level would be such a cool experience. The training, the travel, the intensity of the meets — I’m excited about the opportunity to grow as both an athlete and a teammate.