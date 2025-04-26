Indy Author Event to take place on April 26, hopes to create new connections

The Indy Author Event, an interactive multi-genre book gathering, will take place on April 26 at the 502 East Event Centre. The event is free for anyone to attend and brings authors, readers and industry professionals together to celebrate the diverse world of publishing. It also serves as an opportunity for members of the reading community to create connections and share ideas with one another.

Senior Toby Quinn took a two-semester creative writing course in his junior year and said he would be eager to attend an event such as the Indy Author Event. He said he first registered for the class because of his passion for writing and hopes to pursue a professional writing career.

“An event where I could interact with published authors and ask them about the publishing process firsthand would help me a lot with motivation and how to move forward with my current writing,” Quinn said. “I’m glad there are events where like-minded people can discuss our passions. I hope one day I can inspire readers and aspiring writers too.”

Avelyn Paige, an author and one of the hosts of the Indy Author Event, said these types of experiences outside the classroom could benefit students aspiring to be writers by bringing exposure to the real-world publishing process.

“Attending events like the Indy Author Event can be an incredible opportunity for high school students who want to grow as writers,” Paige said. “Meeting published authors in person allows students to hear real-world advice, ask questions about the writing process and learn what it takes to bring a book from idea to publication.”

She also said attending the Indy Author Event allows students to walk away with valuable lessons and new perspectives on the writing and publishing journey. Students are able to see writing as more than just a hobby or an academic skill. Rather, it shows it’s a viable, fulfilling career path.

“In school, writing often comes with structure, rubrics, selected topics and deadlines. But at an event like this, students get to see the creative, personal and entrepreneurial sides of writing,” Paige said. “Meeting authors who make a living doing what they love can be incredibly motivating. It reinforces the idea that their passion for storytelling has real-world potential, and it encourages them to keep pushing forward with their own writing dreams.”

Ariel Marie is another author attending the Indy Author Event. She said her passion for writing came from her vivid imagination. She wrote her first book in seventh grade as a creative outlet for the imaginary characters and stories she had in her head from a young age.

“Participating in the Indy Author Event can show young writers how many people are like them,” Marie said. “Writers come from all walks of life, and this event helps bring us together.”

She also said although authors often write independently, an event such as this enables writers and readers alike an opportunity to connect.

“The majority of the friends I have in the business do not live near me; we only see each other at events such as the Indy Author Event,” Marie said. “Participating in events like this also helps writers connect with readers and gives us a chance to introduce our work to potential new readers.”