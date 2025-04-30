Club Spotlight: TASSEL

  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Bank on It
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
The Fathers of Innovation
Staff Editorial: This school should rethink its anti-vaping measures
Staff Editorial: This school should rethink its anti-vaping measures
In light of the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, fans should consider the ethics of requests for more Hunger Games books
In light of the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, fans should consider the ethics of requests for more Hunger Games books
Instead of a quantitative change, the Supreme Court selection process needs to be closely monitored
Instead of a quantitative change, the Supreme Court selection process needs to be closely monitored
Graphic Perspective: Eggstravagant prices
Graphic Perspective: Eggstravagant prices
Normalization of online racism is a dangerous trend
Normalization of online racism is a dangerous trend
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL co-president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, "We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. "
Club Spotlight: TASSEL
Senior Toby Quinn continues to make revisions to his latest creative writing piece. Quinn said, “I’m glad there are events where like-minded people can discuss our passions. I hope one day I can inspire readers and aspiring writers too.”
Indy Author Event to take place on April 26, hopes to create new connections
Superintendent Michael Beresford and Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich shake hands on April 16, 2025. CCS announced a leadership transition as Beresford is retiring and Oestreich steps into the role.
Carmel Clay Schools prepares for leadership transition as Superintendent Michael Beresford retires
Emmalyn Lloyd, member of Artist’s Association and freshman, draws an oil pastel portrait on March 11. Lloyd experimented with unconventional colors to add more depth into her portait. Lloyd said, “Art isn’t confined by rules, there isn’t a correct way to do things. You should get creative and do whatever you want.”
Artist’s Association to paint a mural on April 26
Job fair in main varsity gym on April 25
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science - MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master's has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.
Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Journalism’s fine line: objectivity vs. perspective
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
Autism Awareness Month plays crucial role in reducing stigma, promoting inclusivity
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month
Senior Amanda Ailes signs with the Huntington Foresters volleyball team on Feb 22. Ailes said one of the ways she’s been continuing with her commitment to Huntington is by communicating with her future coach and attending the games of her future team. (Photo: Submitted)
Student Athletes, College Counselor evaluate differences in paths of athletic collegiate commitments
Senior Sophie Mock gives her team a pep talk before the varsity Lacrosse game starts on April 17. (Submitted Photo: Sophie Mock)
CHS students navigate recruitment gap in sports
Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Kaitlyn Oshimura on competing at New Balance Track and Field Nationals
Red Bull has a winner, and it’s Max Verstappen
Red Bull has a winner, and it’s Max Verstappen
Junior Owen Morton and his father root for different teams during a game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Morton said it's important to stick to one's favorite teams during both winning and losing streaks. (Submitted: Owen Morton)
More than just a win: how students represent their teams after big games
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Reality television’s consequences on the lives of real people
Juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller smile for a selfie. Stephenson and Miller created Patchwork Promise, an initiative to donate upcycled tote bags.
Q&A with juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller on Patchwork Promise
Statpad, the SAT practice site, is available both as an app and as a website. “We’re working to get it unblocked (on Chromebooks),” Junior Derek Yang said.
Q&A with juniors Derek Yang and Brandon Li on SAT practice app
Seniors Saesha Saha and Akshaya Lingala demonstrate their invention. They designed a personalized massage machine to alleviate wrist pain.
Q&A with seniors Akshaya Lingala and Saesha Saha on Innovate WithIN competition
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Month In Review: March 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Month in Review: January 2025
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 22
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Connections: March 13
Connections: March 13
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 20
Wordle: March 13
Wordle: March 13
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: March 7
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Club Spotlight: TASSEL

Aida Karim
April 30, 2025
Areeba Mahbub
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL co-president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, “We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. “

Aneesha Singh, co-president of TASSEL and senior

What is TASSEL and what is your mission?

TASSEL is an international organization with chapters across the globe that help teach English to low-income students in Cambodia. The organization itself stands for Teaching And Sharing Skills to Enrich Lives. 

How are you helping children in Cambodia?

We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer, can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education.  

There are two teacher types our club members can participate in. The first are VSee calls, which are twice a week video lessons with a classroom of students. Partner club members work with the class teacher to help students learn phonics (pronunciation) rules in English. We also have a writing instructors and pen pal system. Students will send essays to our club members and they will correct mistakes and help the students learn grammar rules. It creates a really fun system of back and forth writing and you can learn a lot about your student.

How often do you guys meet/what do you guys accomplish during your meetings?

We usually will meet once or twice a month for fundraising activities like our cookie fundraiser in the winter. A lot of the work in TASSEL is self-led, so we explain how to format letters you send to your student or how to lead a VSee call. 

How can new students join?

Students can join next year when we open IP instructor positions, and they can follow our Instagram for updates!

Gina Kong, writing connections officer and junior

What is TASSEL’s mission? 

 TASSEL is a nonprofit organization that helps students in Cambodia with their English education. Our entire goal is to help students in Cambodia be able to have the opportunity to learn more, because they’ve had a lot of difficult situations, with the Khmer Rouge reign and what has happened in Cambodia. So we try to help students overall with their English education. 

What’s the goal behind teaching them English? 

It’s a global language that can open doors to a better education and career opportunities. So by teaching English, we can help Cambodian students gain valuable skills that can lift their families out of poverty. And because of what happened in Cambodia, a lot of the students that are there come from underprivileged backgrounds, and teaching them English allows them to have access to jobs, tourism, business and a lot of different things which can improve their futures. A lot of the students I’ve taught personally want to become teachers. It’s honestly a cycle of teaching them English and having more opportunities for the rest of Cambodian students. 

How does TASSEL go about teaching students English remotely?

During my freshman and sophomore year, I was teaching English to students online through Google Docs. They would give us their essays or different paragraphs of what they were writing about. There were a lot of different prompts, including what they wanted to do or who they wanted to be. It’s like an X or O grammar format to help correct their essays and give them examples of how to fix it. And then at the end, we’d always write a little letter to them talking about how great they did. And then this year, I started doing VSee, which is an online platform where we get to talk to the kids face-to-face.  And my friend and I decided to teach one of the lower level classes. Which is a whole classroom of students, and we get to go through the different vowels right now. I think we’re on the letter I right now, so we go through different words of how the letters sound. For example, there’s short A and then long A, and we just go through a bunch of different games with them. 

How often does TASSEL meet?

We try to meet once a month as a club, but when we’re doing online teaching, we teach every Wednesday and Sunday. 

Why did you decide to become an officer for TASSEL? 

TASSEL has such a meaningful impact, and it does so much for these students. Overall, when I just joined TASSEL, I thought it was such a wonderful opportunity for the students in Cambodia. So I wanted to create a bigger impact because volunteering was already meaningful to me, but I realized that stepping into this leadership role, which I could help shape the direction of their work and support their members and create opportunities for growth for myself and the people that we were teaching was really rewarding. I wanted to be someone that others could rely on, whether it’s organizing lessons or encouraging new volunteers, or finding ways to engage students. Overall, it’s helped me, lead with purpose and a lot of passion, and it’s taught me a lot of different goals, like responsibility, teamwork, and then consistency. 

What plans for growth did TASSEL have this year?

We wanted to expand the volunteer engagement and then increase the consistency in lesson planning. TASSEL used to be a really big organization at Carmel, but then we had a lot of people not (join) the club for a while because of COVID-19 and a lot of different changes in school, but we wanted to grow our volunteer group. Because we had a lot of people, but I think we have about 30 people in our Indiana chapter right now, so we wanted to have more people teach English, and then increase consistency in their lesson planning.

 What can students from both Cambodia and Carmel alike benefit from TASSEL? 

TASSEL is an organization which can make a big difference in someone’s life, like those kids in Cambodia. And teaching English to these students isn’t just about learning academics or learning new words, but it’s about giving them new opportunities or cultures, and building meaningful connections all around the world.  And overall, TASSEL gives these students a platform to step out of their comfort zones and take on responsibility in a way that really matters to them.  So whether I’m leading a class, preparing a lesson, or encouraging others to get involved with TASSEL, people are able to gain valuable skills and teamwork, like public speaking, time management and cultural awareness about what’s going on in Cambodia. What I love most about TASSEL is seeing the students and receiving messages from them after each one of our lessons. The students all stand up and say thank you and goodbye, and like seeing their smiles on their face is just so rewarding. When they understand something new or watching their confidence grow over time reminds me how much I’m able to help them, and it also helps me understand that they are given such, how do you say? They honestly teach me sometimes too, it’s a lot of responsibility, and I’m able to appreciate what I have, even through a screen. And so I get to be part of this passionate, supportive community of volunteers, who all want to use education to empower others. 

Mary Lynne Halfmann, TASSEL sponsor

Why did you choose to be the sponsor of TASSEL?

I’ve been the sponsor for two years. I knew the students involved and so they had asked if I would be available. When I found out, it’s something that I’ll continue to do because these students are teaching Cambodian students and I think that’s really cool so I totally support the vision and mission of the group. 

What’s your favorite part about the club? 

 My favorite part is that there are a lot more kids involved than people would realize. The fact that we have students here who want to teach younger Cambodian students English and help them with their writing skills and speaking skills I think is huge, and they work directly with the teachers there. I think it’s an incredible experience for our students to be able to do that. 

What’s an accomplishment TASSEL has achieved that you are especially proud of?

We have the meetings at the beginning of the year and [the executive board] go over specifics and the kids actually have to take quizzes and such so that they know the different skills that they have to teach. And so all of that kind of plays into what they do, they’re very knowledgeable. I don’t know where they get all that because they never come to me for help.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

It’s important to serve our community, but there are these young kids, an example Cambodia, that are excited and energized, and it’s neat to be able to work with those young children and know you’re having an impact globally on people’s education. I think that that’s really important, especially during this time, and creating bridges, and relationships building. I think that’s important in our world because there’s always diversity and conflict.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal