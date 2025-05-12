Academic hierarchies play a role in student course decision, academic pressure

For Sophomore Elon Yuckman, it was important to him that he took classes he knew he could balance in his schedule. When choosing classes, he wanted to increase his class load from the previous year, while still maintaining stability.

“I’m taking two AP classes and two honors classes because I want to push myself, but I don’t want it to be too much,” Yuckman said. “I thought that next year I’m taking more AP classes, but this year could be an intro, since I didn’t take any freshman year, and in terms of my honors classes, I’m just trying to take the most that I can and trying to show the colleges that I have some rigor, I can handle it.”

1,166,311 high school students took at least one Advanced Placement (AP) exam in 2022. AP classes are based on college-level courses, meaning their rigor is higher than that of a regular or honors class. Additionally, they are weighted on a 5.0 GPA scale in comparison to the normal 4.0 scale. Many students at this school take AP classes out of interest, desire for more rigor or for college credit. However, some students, such as Yuckman, say they feel the school environment prioritizes AP students over non-AP ones.

Yuckman said the standard which he is held to by his peers in his AP classes is different to the standard in his honors and regular courses.

“I think in AP classes, teachers and even peers hold each other to a higher standard, which is good when trying to push each other to be the best,” Yuckman said. “Honors is a little bit of an intro to that.”

However, Yuckman added some teachers hold all their students to the same standard, no matter the level of class.

“Some of the teachers definitely try to hold you to a middle-higher standard in honors and even in regular classes,” Yuckman said. “It depends on the teacher, but I feel some teachers do try to hold you to the standard of an honors class, even in a regular level class, to try to push you.”

Freshman Krisha Vyas, whose course load consists of a majority of honors classes, said teachers leave AP and honors students accountable for more.

“Teachers expect more from them or give them more responsibility. And even socially, there’s this idea that they’re more serious or successful.” she said.

Yuckman said he has dealt with social and peer pressure to take more rigorous classes.

“I have felt pressure to take different classes, especially by my friends,” Yuckman said. “I felt some pressure to take certain AP’s or honors, and I feel like I’ve agreed with them on some of the things.”

Additionally, Yuckman added how he feels that his friends help him improve academically.

“They do push me to be the best, and they do push me to take courses that I end up liking and really enjoy taking, but sometimes I’ll say no to them,” Yuckman said. “I don’t regret the decision, and I can fight them off pretty well.”

Vyas agreed with this sentiment, mentioning how she felt pressured to take rigorous classes by other individuals as well.

“I’ve heard other people say to me, ‘You have to take AP classes if you want to get into a good college,’ and that somewhat impacted my course selection,” She said.

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Counselor, said she has seen many negative impacts resulting from students being overzealous with their choice of classes.

“I have definitely seen students take on too much rigor in their schedule for many reasons. Pressure from many sources, including internal, is usually a factor for sure,” Stephan said. “It’s hard to sum up the impact, because each student is different. But if we start from the premise that they’ve taken on too much, then the outcome is usually increased stress at a minimum and often poor performance.”

Additionally, Stephan said she thinks many students assume rigor means they will have an easier time with college applications.

“I don’t think there is a stigma per se about less rigorous classes. Instead, I think that students often think that rigorous classes are the ‘golden ticket’ to college admissions. But there’s so much more to it than that,” Stephan said. “Taking hard classes just to take hard classes is not the answer. Building a path through high school that includes rigor in the rigor places make for a much more positive experience and likely agreeable outcomes too.”

Yuckman said he believes academic hierarchies harm the school environment more than positively impact it.

“I think it makes other people feel worse, especially when they’re trying their best. But There’s always a more rigorous AP, like AP Calculus BC, there’s always that one step higher,” Yuckman said. “Looking up to that, just having that looming over your head is demotivating.”

Yuckman said he believes there can be valuable connections formed between students in more rigorous classes, and students in less rigorous ones. However, he said ultimately, there are separate groups which form.

“The ‘better’ student helps and encourages the other, but then at the same time, you kind of get a separation between your AP class and they all know each other, then you have like your honors group, and these have three groups that only come together.”

Vyas spoke similarly about the topic, saying it is easier to connect to people in similar classes.

“If you’re in a lot of the same classes with certain people, it’s easier to connect. And if someone is in mostly advanced classes, they might not interact with students in other tracks as much.”

Stephan said it is important for students to think about why they are taking the classes they are taking.

“Take a step back and ask yourself why you feel the need to take on so much. If the answer isn’t ‘I’m good at it,’ or ‘I’m interested in it,’ then maybe rethink,” Stephan said. “I also ask students to consider what they need to be successful in each class and then what they need to be successful in multiple classes.”

Stephan added how it is important for students to prioritize themselves in making future course decisions.

“I often have to tell students, don’t take a class just because your friends are taking it or because there is a consensus that it will ‘look good,’” Stephan said. “I always encourage students to make course choices for themselves, not for their friends.”