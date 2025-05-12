Academic hierarchies play a role in student course decision, academic pressure

  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NSPA PACEMAKER WINNER
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Reflection after a trend: The USC Ice Bucket Challenge
Graphic Perspective: Fall vs. spring ACEs
Staff Editorial: The current prom date needs to change
Opposing Column: Digital exams are more beneficial for students
Opposing Column: Paper exams are more beneficial for students
Principal Tim Phares sits in the Administration Office. Phares said administration will continue to work towards excellence at CHS.
Administration to prepare for next year
History teacher William Ellery helps a student revise an exam. Ellery said working with students is the fulfilling part of teaching.
CCS school board presents service awards
Content gatherer and sophomore Avika Rajmane looks over a spread during SSRT on May 1. Rajmane said, “Even though the yearbook is done. We are putting the final touches on the spring supplement.”
Pinnacle staff closes out production cycle with end of year party
Science Olympiad participants compete in an engineering event at the Regional competition on Feb. 22 hosted by Butler University. Participants said their events were going well.
Science Olympiad team prepares to compete at Nationals on May 23-24
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL co-president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, "We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. "
Club Spotlight: TASSEL
Sophomore Elon Yuckman works on Chemistry homework at the CHS library on April 26, 2025. “(To keep up with my classes) I spend a lot of time in SSRT doing homework and prioritize the most important classes first,” Yuckman said.
Academic hierarchies play a role in student course decision, academic pressure
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science - MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master's has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.
Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Journalism’s fine line: objectivity vs. perspective
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
Autism Awareness Month plays crucial role in reducing stigma, promoting inclusivity
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Senior Briggs Griffin, a Carmel varsity Lacrosse player circles up with the team before facing Hamilton Southeastern on May 2nd.
Photo Essay: Boys Varsity Lacrosse vs HSE
Going Pro After High School: Risk or Reward?
Senior Amanda Ailes signs with the Huntington Foresters volleyball team on Feb 22. Ailes said one of the ways she’s been continuing with her commitment to Huntington is by communicating with her future coach and attending the games of her future team. (Photo: Submitted)
Student Athletes, College Counselor evaluate differences in paths of athletic collegiate commitments
Senior Sophie Mock gives her team a pep talk before the varsity Lacrosse game starts on April 17. (Submitted Photo: Sophie Mock)
CHS students navigate recruitment gap in sports
Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Kaitlyn Oshimura on competing at New Balance Track and Field Nationals
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness
Q&A with sophomore Atharva Sahu on National Alliance for Mental Illness 5K
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller smile for a selfie. Stephenson and Miller created Patchwork Promise, an initiative to donate upcycled tote bags.
Q&A with juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller on Patchwork Promise
Statpad, the SAT practice site, is available both as an app and as a website. “We’re working to get it unblocked (on Chromebooks),” Junior Derek Yang said.
Q&A with juniors Derek Yang and Brandon Li on SAT practice app
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Connections: May 1
Word Search: April 30
Mini Crossword: April 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Categories:

Academic hierarchies play a role in student course decision, academic pressure

Drithi Raipet
May 12, 2025
Charlotte Moser
Sophomore Elon Yuckman works on Chemistry homework at the CHS library on April 26, 2025. “(To keep up with my classes) I spend a lot of time in SSRT doing homework and prioritize the most important classes first,” Yuckman said.

For Sophomore Elon Yuckman, it was important to him that he took classes he knew he could balance in his schedule. When choosing classes, he wanted to increase his class load from the previous year, while still maintaining stability.

“I’m taking two AP classes and two honors classes because I want to push myself, but I don’t want it to be too much,” Yuckman said. “I thought that next year I’m taking more AP classes, but this year could be an intro, since I didn’t take any freshman year, and in terms of my honors classes, I’m just trying to take the most that I can and trying to show the colleges that I have some rigor, I can handle it.”

1,166,311 high school students took at least one Advanced Placement (AP) exam in 2022. AP classes are based on college-level courses, meaning their rigor is higher than that of a regular or honors class. Additionally, they are weighted on a 5.0 GPA scale in comparison to the normal 4.0 scale. Many students at this school take AP classes out of interest, desire for more rigor or for college credit. However, some students, such as Yuckman, say they feel the school environment prioritizes AP students over non-AP ones. 

Yuckman said the standard which he is held to by his peers in his AP classes is different to the standard in his honors and regular courses.

“I think in AP classes, teachers and even peers hold each other to a higher standard, which is good when trying to push each other to be the best,” Yuckman said. “Honors is a little bit of an intro to that.”
 However, Yuckman added some teachers hold all their students to the same standard, no matter the level of class.

“Some of the teachers definitely try to hold you to a middle-higher standard in honors and even in regular classes,” Yuckman said. “It depends on the teacher, but I feel some teachers do try to hold you to the standard of an honors class, even in a regular level class, to try to push you.”

Freshman Krisha Vyas, whose course load consists of a majority of honors classes, said teachers leave AP and honors students accountable for more.

Teachers expect more from them or give them more responsibility. And even socially, there’s this idea that they’re more serious or successful.” she said.

Yuckman said he has dealt with social and peer pressure to take more rigorous classes.

Katelyn Chen

“I have felt pressure to take different classes, especially by my friends,” Yuckman said. “I felt some pressure to take certain AP’s or honors, and I feel like I’ve agreed with them on some of the things.”

Additionally, Yuckman added how he feels that his friends help him improve academically.

“They do push me to be the best, and they do push me to take courses that I end up liking and really enjoy taking, but sometimes I’ll say no to them,” Yuckman said. “I don’t regret the decision, and I can fight them off pretty well.”

Vyas agreed with this sentiment, mentioning how she felt pressured to take rigorous classes by other individuals as well.

“I’ve heard other people say to me, ‘You have to take AP classes if you want to get into a good college,’ and that somewhat impacted my course selection,” She said.

Melinda Stephan, College and Career Counselor, said she has seen many negative impacts resulting from students being overzealous with their choice of classes. 

“I have definitely seen students take on too much rigor in their schedule for many reasons. Pressure from many sources, including internal, is usually a factor for sure,” Stephan said. “It’s hard to sum up the impact, because each student is different. But if we start from the premise that they’ve taken on too much, then the outcome is usually increased stress at a minimum and often poor performance.”

Additionally, Stephan said she thinks many students assume rigor means they will have an easier time with college applications.

“I don’t think there is a stigma per se about less rigorous classes. Instead, I think that students often think that rigorous classes are the ‘golden ticket’ to college admissions. But there’s so much more to it than that,” Stephan said. “Taking hard classes just to take hard classes is not the answer. Building a path through high school that includes rigor in the rigor places make for a much more positive experience and likely agreeable outcomes too.”

Yuckman said he believes academic hierarchies harm the school environment more than positively impact it.

“I think it makes other people feel worse, especially when they’re trying their best. But There’s always a more rigorous AP, like AP Calculus BC, there’s always that one step higher,” Yuckman said. “Looking up to that, just having that looming over your head is demotivating.”

Yuckman said he believes there can be valuable connections formed between students in more rigorous classes, and students in less rigorous ones. However, he said ultimately, there are separate groups which form.

“The ‘better’ student helps and encourages the other, but then at the same time, you kind of get a separation between your AP class and they all know each other, then you have like your honors group, and these have three groups that only come together.”

Vyas spoke similarly about the topic, saying it is easier to connect to people in similar classes.

“If you’re in a lot of the same classes with certain people, it’s easier to connect. And if someone is in mostly advanced classes, they might not interact with students in other tracks as much.”

Stephan said it is important for students to think about why they are taking the classes they are taking.

“Take a step back and ask yourself why you feel the need to take on so much. If the answer isn’t ‘I’m good at it,’ or ‘I’m interested in it,’ then maybe rethink,” Stephan said. “I also ask students to consider what they need to be successful in each class and then what they need to be successful in multiple classes.”

Stephan added how it is important for students to prioritize themselves in making future course decisions.

“I often have to tell students, don’t take a class just because your friends are taking it or because there is a consensus that it will ‘look good,’” Stephan said. “I always encourage students to make course choices for themselves, not for their friends.”

