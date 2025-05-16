Athlete Spotlight: Erica Lai on speed skating

  • HILITE NEWS NAMED NSPA PACEMAKER WINNER
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED A CSPA GOLD CROWN
  • HILITE NEWS EARNED THE IHSPA HOOSIER STAR AWARD FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Indy 500
Indy 500
Bank on It
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
Reflection after a trend: The USC Ice Bucket Challenge
Reflection after a trend: The USC Ice Bucket Challenge
Graphic Perspective: Fall vs. spring ACEs
Graphic Perspective: Fall vs. spring ACEs
Staff Editorial: The current prom date needs to change
Staff Editorial: The current prom date needs to change
Opposing Column: Digital exams are more beneficial for students
Opposing Column: Digital exams are more beneficial for students
Opposing Column: Paper exams are more beneficial for students
Opposing Column: Paper exams are more beneficial for students
Principal Tim Phares sits in the Administration Office. Phares said administration will continue to work towards excellence at CHS.
Administration to prepare for next year
History teacher William Ellery helps a student revise an exam. Ellery said working with students is the fulfilling part of teaching.
CCS school board presents service awards
Content gatherer and sophomore Avika Rajmane looks over a spread during SSRT on May 1. Rajmane said, “Even though the yearbook is done. We are putting the final touches on the spring supplement.”
Pinnacle staff closes out production cycle with end of year party
Science Olympiad participants compete in an engineering event at the Regional competition on Feb. 22 hosted by Butler University. Participants said their events were going well.
Science Olympiad team prepares to compete at Nationals on May 23-24
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL vice president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, "We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. "
Club Spotlight: TASSEL
Sophomore Elon Yuckman works on Chemistry homework at the CHS library on April 26, 2025. “(To keep up with my classes) I spend a lot of time in SSRT doing homework and prioritize the most important classes first,” Yuckman said.
Academic hierarchies play a role in student course decision, academic pressure
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science - MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master's has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.
Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Journalism’s fine line: objectivity vs. perspective
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
Autism Awareness Month plays crucial role in reducing stigma, promoting inclusivity
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Erica Lai trains indoors for inline speed skating. Lai said she wants to continue skating after high school. (Submitted: Erica Lai)
Athlete Spotlight: Erica Lai on speed skating
Senior Briggs Griffin, a Carmel varsity Lacrosse player circles up with the team before facing Hamilton Southeastern on May 2nd.
Photo Essay: Boys Varsity Lacrosse vs HSE
Going Pro After High School: Risk or Reward?
Going Pro After High School: Risk or Reward?
Senior Amanda Ailes signs with the Huntington Foresters volleyball team on Feb 22. Ailes said one of the ways she’s been continuing with her commitment to Huntington is by communicating with her future coach and attending the games of her future team. (Photo: Submitted)
Student Athletes, College Counselor evaluate differences in paths of athletic collegiate commitments
Senior Sophie Mock gives her team a pep talk before the varsity Lacrosse game starts on April 17. (Submitted Photo: Sophie Mock)
CHS students navigate recruitment gap in sports
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness
Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness
Q&A with sophomore Atharva Sahu on National Alliance for Mental Illness 5K
Q&A with sophomore Atharva Sahu on National Alliance for Mental Illness 5K
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller smile for a selfie. Stephenson and Miller created Patchwork Promise, an initiative to donate upcycled tote bags.
Q&A with juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller on Patchwork Promise
Statpad, the SAT practice site, is available both as an app and as a website. “We’re working to get it unblocked (on Chromebooks),” Junior Derek Yang said.
Q&A with juniors Derek Yang and Brandon Li on SAT practice app
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Month In Review: February 2025
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Wordle: May 2
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Wordle: May 2
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Wordle: April 2
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Word Search: March 7
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Athlete Spotlight: Erica Lai on speed skating

Drithi Raipet
May 16, 2025
Erica Lai trains indoors for inline speed skating. Lai said she wants to continue skating after high school. (Submitted: Erica Lai)

How did you first get into speed skating, and what drew you to the sport?

I first got into speed skating when I was 4 years old, as my best friend’s dad is our speed skating coach and my friend and I did skating together. I love the feeling of being on wheels, going fast and feeling the adrenaline. So that’s what drew me to skating. 

What does a typical training session look like for you during the season?

A typical week of training during my season is around three to four practices a week, and the practices vary depending on the type of race I’m training for. If the course is more hilly, we’ll do more hill training laps, and if it’s a longer race like a marathon (26.2 miles) or more like A2A (87 miles) then we’ll train endurance skating, with longer routes that are 16-26 miles in length. During the season we also have indoor practices to hone our technique, and I usually go to that one to two times a week. Along with this, I am a coach for Carmel Inline Skate Club, and so I teach kids on Mondays and lead 8-10 mile kid skates on the Monon on Sundays.

Have you ever had to make sacrifices socially or academically for your sport?

Sometimes I sacrifice time with my friends to go to practice. I usually hang out in the library with my friends after school until 7, just to chat and have fun, but practice can be right after school, so in my season I see my friends a little less. Academically I don’t really make sacrifices for my sport, as I have pretty good time management and am able to keep high grades along with my skating.

What’s the most mentally challenging part of being a speed skater?

The most mentally challenging part of being a speed skater is either the distances I skate or the fear of injury. In longer skates like A2A it can be hard to fight through the pain and weariness for eight hours, and to have the motivation to keep going. Speed skating long distances means that we skate on roads, which always comes with the hazards of people, cars and accidents. Falling on asphalt gives an injury called “road rash” which is painful and can be large. Going at fast speeds also means that crashing could induce larger and more serious injuries.

Have you ever faced burnout or injury, and how did you handle it?

I have faced a lot of injuries. One of my larger injuries was April 19th, 2024. I clipped my own skate and wiped out on a particularly rough pavement, and it gave me a six inch long road rash, and it broke off my ulnar styloid. The healing process was annoying, as I couldn’t do anything with my left forearm, and showering was a hassle. Since the road rash was such a large area and on my knee which is a highly moving joint, the road rash took forever to scab over and I still have a huge scar today, but it’s slowly fading over time. Coming back after that injury was mentally and physically challenging, as I took eight weeks off of skating right in the start of the season which set me back physically, and coming back to going fast speeds after a huge wipe-out was a little scary, but with time passing and getting better at skating I’m more confident in my abilities.

How do you stay motivated when the sport gets tough?

I stay motivated when skating gets tough by reminding myself that I always have other skaters to talk with and to help me with whatever I’m struggling with. For example, my skates were really bad last year, they didn’t fit, had two inch holes, and were old enough to the point that the leather was crumbling. They were a main part of why I wasn’t making a lot of progress and the source of my frustration, but when I talked to more experienced skaters like my indoor coaches they were able to help me get a skate that fits and allows me to skate really well.

Do you ever feel misunderstood or overlooked as an athlete because your sport is less mainstream?

Sometimes I feel overlooked as an athlete with those who aren’t as familiar with me or skating, because skating is really a niche sport. With my friends and those who do inline speed skating, it’s easier to understand each other and feel more impressed by others achievements as we know what it takes to get those results. People who watch the Olympics know that speed skating is on ice, but a lot don’t know that there is inline speed skating. However, I love it when people are curious about skating and ask me questions, as I love talking to people about skating and getting to introduce this whole new world to them.

Do you plan to continue the sport after high school?

I 100% plan to continue inline speed skating after high school. Most definitely recreational, and competitive if I can. Inline speed skating provides me with a way to stay active and healthy, which is really important as I get older. Skating also connects me with so many people, as there are skate clubs all over the US and the world. Getting to know these people with the events and races I go to brings me so much joy, and I really want to be able to keep these connections with skating. Skating makes me so happy, and I totally want to do this for the rest of my life. 

Related Posts:

  • Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity Junior Luke Boyce would describe his identical twin brother, junior Andrew “Drew” Boyce, as a built-in best friend. The two of them share a multitude of interests and have many friends in common, and they’ve always gotten along exceptionally well.…
  • Students search for athletic training opportunities, develop lifelong career paths For Anna Strines, student athletic trainer and junior, a love for sports medicine started early in life.  “I always say that I grew up in a football family,” Strines said. “I've always loved sports, and I've always loved football specifically.…
  • Club Spotlight: TASSEL Aneesha Singh, co-president of TASSEL and senior What is TASSEL and what is your mission? TASSEL is an international organization with chapters across the globe that help teach English to low-income students in Cambodia. The organization itself stands for Teaching…
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal