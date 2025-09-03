CHTV students work to get started for the school year

Juniors Ella Griffin and Alina Kaplan prepare for the morning announcements. CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic said she works with new students on the morning announcements every year. “I think they’ve done a really good job so far getting things ready,” she said.

Each new school year introduces new students to CHTV, and experienced members are working to train up new students on the technology and equipment required for CHTV.

CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic said they haven’t had many technical issues this year.

“Everything in our new studio from last year seems to be working pretty (well),” she said. “As far as the show, so far so good.”

She said the biggest challenge for CHTV is generally working with equipment and keeping everything functioning smoothly, and helping new students learn how to use the technology.

“Every year it’s new kids running the show, so it takes them a minute to get acclimated,” she said.

Ostojic said the morning announcements are usually run by first year CHTV members, but there are senior managers who stay in the junior-level class to help guide them.

Senior Livi Cosner helps as a manager for the new CHTV members. She said she has been teaching them how to use equipment in the control room and studio, as well as teaching everyone roles and learning about what they like about CHTV.

“We have a lot of new people in,” she said. “They either go to production or a news class, and right now I’m in the news class. I’m a news director, so that’s where I manage the news class. We also have production, and they have managers that make sure everything’s going well in the production class.”

Cosner said usually upperclassmen go to the production class to make more videos for the news class, but to become a manager you have to have experience with different skills and be interviewed for the role.

She also said she’s been working on getting to know the new members and their interests instead of forcing them onto equipment they don’t want to use.

She said, “Ultimately TV is just a fun thing to get involved in at Carmel High School,” she said. “So I never want to put pressure on people, because we want to make it fun for everybody, and (make sure) everybody is included.” By Allison Washburn