Orchestra to prepare for upcoming concert

Amelia Riegel, violin player and sophomore, reviews the sheet music for the upcoming concert after school with a friend. The orchestras practiced various techniques required for the concert. “(I’m working on) everything.” Riegel said, “especially intonation and bow usage and dynamics.”

CHS orchestras are preparing for their first concert the evening of Sept. 30, in the CHS auditorium. According to Director of Orchestras Thomas Chen, the orchestras spend the first half of class doing technical exercises, and the second half rehearsing pieces for the upcoming concert.

“When we rehearse the pieces… we start out by finding the most difficult areas in the pieces that we know we’re going to have to focus on.” Chen said, “(The orchestra students) have been really good, really well engaged, (and) really willing to work.”

According to Amelia Riegel, violin player and sophomore, orchestra class is a big change compared to other classes.

“I like the music we get to play,” Riegel said, “and it’s a big difference from having to sit at a desk.” By Alice Yang





