Guest Essay: Don’t change but keep changing

I’m too old and uncool to call myself a Swiftie, but I’m not hesitant to lean on a Taylor Swift quote that perfectly captures my message for this guest essay.

In 2012, Swift tweeted, “I’ll never change, but I’ll never stay the same either.” I could spend too many words analyzing why she might have posted that tweet back then and why she would be inclined to repost it today, but I’d rather share my thoughts on why students should take her words to heart and adopt them as a guide through their four years at this school.

As a high school counselor for the past 19 years, change has been a constant. Graduating classes head off into the world, teachers retire, summers get shorter, parking spots disappear, and don’t get me started on diploma requirements. While I may be insinuating that change can be hard, sad or frustrating, I prefer to endorse Swift’s perspective on change: Don’t change, but keep changing.

Few would disagree with the statement that your time in high school will be marked by so much change. Your circle of friends often changes. Your passion for a sport or school subject may change. Your initial opinion about a teacher will likely change over time. Your relationship with your parents changes as you become more independent. Your understanding of math or a new language changes. For those new to this school, your home and school location has literally changed. And your desired career path has likely changed a few times (that’s absolutely normal).

Some changes are out of your control, while others require you to take action. Some changes sneak up on you quickly, while others enjoy a soft launch. Some changes are no-brainers, while others are complicated and messy.

Change happens. Change is necessary. Your approach to change makes a difference in how you navigate high school and beyond.

So, back to Swift’s post. “I’ll never change, but I’ll never stay the same either.” She knows change is inevitable, but I hear her saying, “You have a choice in how change shapes who you are and who you become.”

Consider the following: What are the qualities that make you you? Are you a loyal friend? How does your culture, faith or family drive your decisions? Are fairness, empathy, productivity or inclusiveness guiding priorities? How do you define success? What motivates you to do and be better? These are the kinds of questions I encourage you to ask yourself as you make choices about what you don’t want to change about yourself now and in the future.

Then ask yourself, what does a better me feel like? What can I improve about myself, my relationships, my family, my community, my world? What does growth look like? What am I curious about? What are my hopes and dreams? How can I make an impact (big or small, near or far)? These are just some of the questions you can ask yourself to ensure that you will keep changing in ways that will prevent you from staying the same.

It’s deep, but it’s really not. In fewer words, just ask yourself what you are unwilling to change to remain true to yourself and what you believe. Then, ask yourself what you hope to change in order to become a better version of yourself. (For you aspiring psychology majors, look up the concept of “self-actualization”).

Ultimately, I believe Taylor’s Version empowers you to view the inevitable changes in life as opportunities to confirm who you are and create who you want to be.

