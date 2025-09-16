A5 plans to host movie night on Sept. 19

Students are playing mingle at the A5 Squid Games event. Ahmad said this was a fun way to interact with other students and members.

The Advancement of Asian Americans in Arts and Athletics Club (A5) plans to host a movie night on Sept. 19 in Media Center rooms 3 and 4.

Haniya Ahmad, creative outreach officer and senior, said A5 hosts a variety of activities over the school year.

“Our meetings vary from movie nights and cultural activities to guest speakers and discussions,” she said. “They’re fun, and designed for people to hangout and make friends.”

President and senior Ismail Kheiri said the A5 community is welcoming and open to all students.

“A5 proudly has a social, vibrant community of students who share the same love for Asain cultures and celebrations,” he said. “As the Asian Student Alliance at Carmel, we have built an inclusive space to honor the traditions across the continent of Asia and a space for Asian students to feel safe and welcomed.”

A5 co-sponsor Allen Wheeler said he defers all decisions to the leadership team. By Asini Jayarapu