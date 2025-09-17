Counseling department to continue offering college admission resources, visits with representatives

Senior Allison Shen writes on the whiteboard during SSRT on Sept. 16. Shen said, “My counselor has been very supportive throughout this process.”
Extending through the fall semester, the counseling department will continue to coordinate visits between students and college admission representatives during both sessions of SSRT. According to counseling director, Kevin McDonough, students of all grades are able to attend.
McDonough said, “The counseling department offers many resources to students. You just have to reach out to your counselor and explore Naviance. We are here to help out and make the process easier.”
According to senior Allison Shen, the resources provided by the counseling department have provided her support as she navigates the college application process.
Shen said, “I’m hoping to apply early to college, and it’s becoming more real for me. The college application process is kind of daunting, but I am excited to continue my applications and get one step closer to being done with high school.” By Riva Jain.
