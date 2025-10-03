Graphic Cartoon: Performative men

The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light For junior Grant Mu, creating high school friendships with other teenage guys often means engaging in surface-level conversations that never evolve into deeper connections. “In high school I have a lot of superficial relationships, and that's unlike the friendships I've…

A culture of performative commercial interests Endorsed by Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and BLACKPINK, sold for as high as $149 on POPMART and eBay, generating almost half a billion dollars in revenue over the past year alone, Labubus have caused a commercial explosion. What started as a…