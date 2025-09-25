Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture

During the nine nights of Navaratri, dancers gather in circles and move to the rhythm of dhol (drum) beats, dandiyas (sticks) and clapping hands. Brightly colored outfits swirl as the Hindu festival celebrates and worships the goddess Durga.

Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle said the tradition allows her to connect with her culture in a way that feels personal.

“Navaratri is just a really fun time when you can really be yourself and connect with your family and culture,” Dangle said. “One of my favorite memories is doing garba with my mom, sister and grandma around our kitchen island in Alabama. We would laugh so much and get dizzy from going in circles.”

Senior dancer Sanvi Allu first began learning Bharatanatyam more than 13 years ago and said the art form makes her feel grounded in her identity.

“Dance has been consistent in my life and made me feel more tied and connected to my culture,” Allu said. “I feel an incredible sense of pride when I perform. It’s a language, like something that unites people together.”

Growing a tradition

While Navaratri celebrations highlight dance as a form of worship, Indian classical dance is also expanding in the United States beyond religious festivals. According to the American Classical Dance Alliance, more than 700 Indian dance schools now operate across the country. Bharatanatyam, the style Allu practices, makes up about 35% of all Indian classical dancers in the U.S.

Audience interest is also increasing. Over 300,000 people attend Indian classical dance festivals annually, with 40% of attendees coming from non-Indian backgrounds.

Classical dance teacher Anitha Srikant said the art form’s growth is tied to its storytelling power.

“In classical dance we narrate a lot of stories, especially ones like the goddess Durga defeating Mahishasura,” Srikant said. “Others can easily connect and understand the stories. This is how dance plays an important role in keeping our traditions alive.”

Challenges in the U.S.

Despite the growth, students said keeping traditions alive outside of India comes with some challenges.

Allu said fewer families are enrolling their children in Bharatanatyam today, and Dangle said it can be difficult to explain cultural dances to her peers.

“I never know what they will think, or if they will just be uninterested in my culture,” Dangle said.

Srikant said sparking interest is one of the biggest hurdles.

“Keeping up with people’s interest towards dance is important, and that is where we see a challenge,” she said.

Finding unity

Even with those difficulties, both students said the sense of connection makes the effort worthwhile.

“I never would have imagined becoming friends with older students, but we so easily bonded over dance,” Dangle said.

For Allu, that sense of unity extends across generations and communities.

“Dance makes me feel incredibly proud,” she said. “It’s something that not only helps me connect to my culture, but also shows how art can unite people.”