CRU to host next meeting on Oct. 14

CRU members talk in a small group during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30. According to Daphne Uche-Ejekwu, club president and senior, club members typically talk in small groups following a guest speaker.

Campus Crusaders of Christ (CRU) plans to host meetings every Tuesday in the Freshmen Cafeteria at 8 a.m. CRU is a global organization that has aimed to connect people to their Christian faith since 1951. According to Daphne Uche-Ejekwu, club president and senior, during club meetings, CRU members typically begin with a game and announcements, then listen to a guest speaker and discuss in small groups.

“We’re just a really caring club and you don’t have to be Christian to be part of the club,” Uche-Ejekwu said. “We just want to meet people and honestly, be friends.”

Baden Myers, vice president and senior, said club leaders meet every Thursday to plan for their upcoming meetings and events.

“I joined (CRU) halfway through freshman year and I just wanted more of a community so I joined the leadership team, and then from there, I kind of gradually got brought into more of a leadership position,” Myers said.

Club sponsor Jennifer Bubp said she defers club decisions to student leadership. By Mady Kiser