  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
HiLite
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Special flavors signal the season
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”
Best Buddies nears annual Friendsgiving
A group of students collaborating at the CCPL. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said students often come to the library in groups.
CCPL to host Inkling on Nov. 6
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Students attend Math Club meetings weekly. The club brought together students from all grades that are interested in mathematics and practiced their knowledge with various worksheets and discussions. Snacks were provided at the meetings.
Math Club to participate in annual Rose-Hulman math competition, attends guest speaker
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Thomas Seward onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
HiLite
HiLite
Categories:

Special flavors signal the season

Lucy Han
November 5, 2025

As we continue into autumn, with vibrant leaves and the air becoming more crisp, our taste buds shift just as quickly. The iced vanilla lattes have lost their appeal, and flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and chai dominate the front page of the Starbucks menu. Soft red and orange posters detailing their “new fall flavors” invite customers into cafés, take over the entrances of grocery stores and pop up as advertisements on social media feeds. However, these seasonal drinks represent more than just beverages—they call in the new season. These drinks have become a larger part of cultural anticipation and contribute to the excitement for the upcoming season.

Seasonal drinks now function in a similar way as holiday traditions and seasonal decorating do: they announce the season before a calendar can. And there’s no doubt seasonal drinks are popular, causing an increase in business revenues for cafés. Starbucks, in particular, was found to have a 24% increase in foot traffic when their signature pumpkin spice latte went on sale last year in the United States.

Beatrice Houck

Part of the reason people hype up the drinks is the anticipation. The idea of a “limited time only” drink creates an air of expectancy, resulting in people almost storming through the doors of Starbucks as soon as the company announces the release. This limited availability makes these drinks feel special and exceptional. Even just the fact that people wait for some of these drinks year-round is evident enough. The return of a drink is something people look forward to rather than consume casually, as they would with their regular eight-ounce caramel latte to–go. 

Social media has only amplified the public promotion. Starbucks alone boasts an astounding 17.6 million followers on Instagram. That first reel Starbucks drops every season brings in a whole flock of comments, likes and reposts. It has become an annual ritual, especially for younger consumers. When looking particularly at pumpkin spice lattes, a study found that there was an 895% increase in the social media conversation of “pumpkin spice” in 2024 when compared from the same period in 2023. Big brands are aware of this and will build anticipation with teasers and creating countdowns, reflecting the excitement of a major event.

Working at a coffee shop and being a barista myself, I know the extent of how many people buy the seasonal signature drinks. Some people even come in looking for the “pumpkin” flavor, and if the shop doesn’t have that, they just walk out. So, yes, special drinks are valuable for the producers as well. Unlike the common opinion of being overrated, seasonal specials can add some variety to the constant menu, especially if a café has a lot of regulars. These customers want to see change and explore tastes out of their comfort zones once in a while. Plus, the enthusiasm isn’t always about taste alone—its about the expectation and tradition. I know for myself, it’s not my obsession with pumpkin that keeps me coming, but it’s the feeling of ordering a pumpkin chai latte that makes the season feel official.

So while many consumers dismiss seasonal drinks as a passing trend, they hold traditions in their own right. The drinks add to the festivities and give people something to look forward to that isn’t dependent on weather or calendars. When coffee shops start displaying their signature drinks on the chalkboard outside the shop, you know that “tis the season.” 

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Lucy Han at [email protected].

