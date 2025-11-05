Special flavors signal the season

As we continue into autumn, with vibrant leaves and the air becoming more crisp, our taste buds shift just as quickly. The iced vanilla lattes have lost their appeal, and flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and chai dominate the front page of the Starbucks menu. Soft red and orange posters detailing their “new fall flavors” invite customers into cafés, take over the entrances of grocery stores and pop up as advertisements on social media feeds. However, these seasonal drinks represent more than just beverages—they call in the new season. These drinks have become a larger part of cultural anticipation and contribute to the excitement for the upcoming season.

Seasonal drinks now function in a similar way as holiday traditions and seasonal decorating do: they announce the season before a calendar can. And there’s no doubt seasonal drinks are popular, causing an increase in business revenues for cafés. Starbucks, in particular, was found to have a 24% increase in foot traffic when their signature pumpkin spice latte went on sale last year in the United States.

Part of the reason people hype up the drinks is the anticipation. The idea of a “limited time only” drink creates an air of expectancy, resulting in people almost storming through the doors of Starbucks as soon as the company announces the release. This limited availability makes these drinks feel special and exceptional. Even just the fact that people wait for some of these drinks year-round is evident enough. The return of a drink is something people look forward to rather than consume casually, as they would with their regular eight-ounce caramel latte to–go.

Social media has only amplified the public promotion. Starbucks alone boasts an astounding 17.6 million followers on Instagram. That first reel Starbucks drops every season brings in a whole flock of comments, likes and reposts. It has become an annual ritual, especially for younger consumers. When looking particularly at pumpkin spice lattes, a study found that there was an 895% increase in the social media conversation of “pumpkin spice” in 2024 when compared from the same period in 2023. Big brands are aware of this and will build anticipation with teasers and creating countdowns, reflecting the excitement of a major event.

Working at a coffee shop and being a barista myself, I know the extent of how many people buy the seasonal signature drinks. Some people even come in looking for the “pumpkin” flavor, and if the shop doesn’t have that, they just walk out. So, yes, special drinks are valuable for the producers as well. Unlike the common opinion of being overrated, seasonal specials can add some variety to the constant menu, especially if a café has a lot of regulars. These customers want to see change and explore tastes out of their comfort zones once in a while. Plus, the enthusiasm isn’t always about taste alone—its about the expectation and tradition. I know for myself, it’s not my obsession with pumpkin that keeps me coming, but it’s the feeling of ordering a pumpkin chai latte that makes the season feel official.

So while many consumers dismiss seasonal drinks as a passing trend, they hold traditions in their own right. The drinks add to the festivities and give people something to look forward to that isn’t dependent on weather or calendars. When coffee shops start displaying their signature drinks on the chalkboard outside the shop, you know that “tis the season.”

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Lucy Han at [email protected].