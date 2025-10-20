  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Indy 500
Indy 500
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
News influencers, though engaging, present some serious risks
News influencers, though engaging, present some serious risks
Graphic Cartoon: Problematic influencers
Graphic Cartoon: Problematic influencers
Guest Essay: Identifying and creating healthy relationships
Guest Essay: Identifying and creating healthy relationships
Graphic Cartoon: Performative men
Graphic Cartoon: Performative men
The Hamilton County Young Democrats meet at Brier Brewery. President Xavier Lewis said, "Getting (students) involved as early as possible is a great way for them to make their voices heard." (Submitted by: Xavier Lewis)
Hamilton County Young Democrats to prepare policy platform on Oct. 21, encourage local political engagement among youth
Senior Krish Gajaria works on planning for the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) callout meeting. The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 29.
Rho Kappa to move forward from callout meeting, prepare to induct
The promotional poster for Dr. Oestreich’s podcast “In the Know with Dr. O!”
Superintendent Tom Oestreich aims to center student engagement, increase administrator visibility
Principal Tim Phares sits in his office. Phares said administration reflects on large events to inform future plans.
Administration focuses on sustaining engagement mid-semester
Q&A with swim club director Maggie Mestich on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025
Q&A with swim club director Maggie Mestich on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2025
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
Anay Vohra, member of the cricket club and senior prepares to bat while the ball zooms towards him at cricket practice on Sept.16. The team was practicing for their upcoming match on Sept. 21 at Towne Meadow Elementary School. “My favorite part of playing cricket is the people and like surrounding myself with good people,” Vohra said. (Photos: Livi Miller and Eza Ahmad)
Cricket Club Bridges Cultures at CHS
Rajeev Ram celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Open men’s doubles final on Aug. 17. The victory added the 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals title to his accomplished doubles career. Ram said he feels proud to be able to represent CHS and leave a legacy at our school. (Submitted: Rajeev Ram)
Rajeev Ram’s influence resonates across players and coaches
Gavin Franklin, offensive line and sophomore, clashes with opposing Columbus North player. The offensive line helped lead Carmel to a 49 point victory.
Photo Essay: Carmel faces Columbus North on Sept. 19
When Stunts Go Too Far: Spectacle vs. Safety [opinion]
When Stunts Go Too Far: Spectacle vs. Safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with director, cast member, stage manager on Studio One Acts
Q&A with director, cast member, stage manager on Studio One Acts
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Hamilton County Young Democrats to prepare policy platform on Oct. 21, encourage local political engagement among youth

Daemin Potter and Megan Xia
October 20, 2025
The Hamilton County Young Democrats meet at Brier Brewery. President Xavier Lewis said, “Getting (students) involved as early as possible is a great way for them to make their voices heard.” (Submitted by: Xavier Lewis)

The Hamilton County Young Democrats will meet on Oct. 21 at Brier Brewery. The event is free for anyone to attend and brings young voters interested in policy changes together for advocacy. President Xavier Lewis said the event serves as an opportunity for politically engaged youth to create connections and share ideas with one another.

“Some of the main topics will include the future protests, specifically the No Kings protests coming up on the 18th, as well as working on a policy platform for the club,” he said. 

Lewis said youth involvement in politics has grown worldwide and believes the same momentum is building locally.

“Now more than ever, young people—we’ve seen around the world in protests in Nepal, Morocco, Madagascar—are getting involved in their governments, and that is true here,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of frustration among young people about what’s going on in government, understandably so. Getting them involved as early as possible is a great way for them to make their voices heard.”

Communications director Kim Qian and senior said local engagement helps people feel empowered when seeing the tangible impacts of their efforts.

“I feel like lots of young people feel overwhelmed and checked out when learning about national politics,” Qian said. “But when you engage in a local group, you join a network of passionate people who are all out there every day organizing and supporting each other, and you can really see how each individual makes a difference as well as builds a stronger community of people who can come together and fight together.”

Lewis said the Young Democrats’ goal was to give students an accessible entry point into local political work, with campaigning being one way.

“For one, we are very closely connected with a lot of the state house and state senate races,” he said. “I know the first campaign that I worked on, Alexis Flowery in Westfield, she only lost by 15, 16 votes. There’s real opportunity for young people to really make a difference in those smaller local elections, as well as the state house races, and those are the ones that really matter. 

Qian said joining organizations like the Young Democrats can connect youth with local leaders and decision-makers.

“Once you take the step into joining a larger organization, you turn a lot of these mysteries of who’s in charge of what and what people are doing into real understanding,” he said. “You get to see for yourself what’s happening at the local level and have your questions answered right away. That catches the ears of local politicians and people who are running for Congress as well.”

Lewis added that there were numerous ways for youth to be politically involved before they can vote.
 “In Indiana, if you are 17 and you turn 18 before the general election, you are able to vote in the primary,” Lewis said. “Continuing to protest, speaking out, and communicating with friends and family members, getting them involved, persuading them to vote, as well as volunteering for campaigns.”

Jayden Zhang, president of Political Discussions Club and senior, said discussing politics was a great way to become more knowledgeable towards politics.

“Even if you don’t have voting power, the youth voice is something that a lot of people take into account,” Zhang said. “Even just discussing politics with your friends, even if it’s not public, is important so everyone can share ideas and stay informed.”

Lewis said social media has also made his generation more informed and engaged.

“It’s very easy to meet somebody, Gen Z or younger, who can really tell you about a particular issue, whether that’s around the globe or a very niche policy issue, whether that’s climate change or LGBT rights,” he said. “I think one of the things that really defines our generation compared to others is that we haven’t seen young people disengaged in a while, at least since the 1960s during the Civil Rights era.”

Zhang said the current political climate has influenced how youth approach political discussions.

“In the past, youth were a lot more directly politically active—you saw protests and movements like the hippie movement,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of political radicalization happening right now. I see a lot of pushback in my club—some people are not willing to accept less moderate viewpoints.”

Qian said the current political environment has sparked new passion among young voters.
“My first meeting with the Hamilton County Young Democrats was right after the election because I was following what was happening and I knew that things were not going to go in a good direction, and they have not,” Qian said. “At that meeting, we saw a record turnout of people who normally wouldn’t get involved. People are feeling the impacts of how this administration is affecting their everyday lives, how they’re targeting the most vulnerable people among us.”

Qian said the urgency of issues like affordability, climate change and gun legislation has also fueled young people’s involvement.

“I also think that some of the most threatening issues that we face as a nation are most threatening to young people,” she said. “We feel the burden of that failure in policy the most, and our group consists of people who are just tired of what’s going on and won’t take no for an answer.”

Lewis said he agreed.
 “I think the current administration is making it hard for young people to find work through tariff policies,” he said. “I absolutely attribute a lot of youth engagement to the current administration, but it wouldn’t have to be this administration for young people to get involved.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal