Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
The Hamilton County Young Democrats meet at Brier Brewery. President Xavier Lewis said, "Getting (students) involved as early as possible is a great way for them to make their voices heard." (Submitted by: Xavier Lewis)
Senior Krish Gajaria works on planning for the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) callout meeting. The meeting took place on Monday, Sept. 29.
The promotional poster for Dr. Oestreich’s podcast “In the Know with Dr. O!”
Principal Tim Phares sits in his office. Phares said administration reflects on large events to inform future plans.
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Anay Vohra, member of the cricket club and senior prepares to bat while the ball zooms towards him at cricket practice on Sept.16. The team was practicing for their upcoming match on Sept. 21 at Towne Meadow Elementary School. “My favorite part of playing cricket is the people and like surrounding myself with good people,” Vohra said. (Photos: Livi Miller and Eza Ahmad)
Rajeev Ram celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Open men’s doubles final on Aug. 17. The victory added the 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals title to his accomplished doubles career. Ram said he feels proud to be able to represent CHS and leave a legacy at our school. (Submitted: Rajeev Ram)
Screenshot
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Screenshot
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game

Ignacio De Sousa
October 23, 2025
Allie Thompson
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.

Conell McDonough, WHJE student and junior, said the preparation before games is crucial to help the broadcasters balance the action but also show that it is a high school game.

He said, “We make preparations to see stats and understand that it is just high school sports, but on the broadcast we try to make it seem as big as possible.”

According to the National Sports Journalism Center at Indiana University, it has always been noted that the practice of refreshing pre-game research close to broadcast time is a standard procedure in this fast-paced environment and applies to all levels of sports coverage.

Radio teacher Dominic James said the most important thing for quality sports broadcasting is to be factual and to give people a clear indication of what’s going on at all times but also to be neutral.

He said, “It’s quite tricky for young broadcasters to get their heads around sometimes because if Carmel is doing well, it’s important to be very excited, but it’s also very important to sound (excited) when the opponent team is scoring or doing good as well.”

McDonough echoed this sentiment and said that even though WHJE is a Carmel radio station, students are still supposed to stay as neutral as possible. 

“Obviously I want to portray the high school in the best light, but whatever I do for Carmel I have to do for the other high schools,” he said, “I can’t blatantly cheer for Carmel and root them on in the broadcast, but I cheer for them in the back of my mind.”

Senior Evan Bardos said he believes the relationship between the play-by-play announcer and the color commentary person is important in order to have a good relationship with the goal of making it more interesting for the audience.

He said, “If your color commentator talks too long and you have to catch up to the action, you paint a different picture than what actually happened because it’s more important to cut corners to the important stuff than get every single small minute detail.”

According to an article by the Journalism Education Association, young broadcasters often fall into the trap of both trying to do play-by-play, resulting in “two play-by-play announcers and little interesting commentary.” This shows how a breakdown in the defined roles and timing, as Bardos pointed out, leads to a less engaging product for the audience.

James shared this view as he said many young broadcasters are still developing the ability to balance energy and professionalism during live games.

“When you’re on air, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment especially if Carmel makes a big play,” he said, “But part of learning to be a good broadcaster is knowing when to let the excitement show and when to hold back so the audience can really follow what’s going on.”

McDonough said he believes time will help him become an excellent broadcaster due to the way he is being taught the same guidelines, ethics and equipment as professional broadcasters.

“I normally get a ton of feedback from Mr. James, and he constantly shows me professional examples which help me transform my game into something more formal,” he said. “I’m just more focused on trying to improve than focusing on the play-by-play and the best way to deliver it to the audience.”

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, sports broadcasting is important in high school sports because it creates a deeper connection between students, families and the community, provides unique educational opportunities and expands the visibility of athletes.

James said, “We see ourselves as student journalists, not as the voice of the student athletic department. We want to provide accurate coverage, and offer a platform for student voices that extends beyond wins and losses.

James said at this school, “The WHJE program offers broadcasters the opportunity to practice their skills by treating high school sports with the same professional preparation and ethical standards as a national broadcast,” he said. “This hands-on experience, guided by mentors and reinforced by professional examples, prepares them not just for the next game, but for potential future careers in the media landscape.”

McDonough said, “Ultimately, the game is what it is, and our job is to broadcast games clearly and professionally,” he said.” But with every broadcast, I’m also learning how to build my craft, so that hopefully one day, this preparation and practice will get somewhere special in the future.”

