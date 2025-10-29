Key Club connects students with volunteer opportunities

Sophomore Susan Kim and Katie Zhuravlev create bookmarks to donate as part of Key Club’s latest volunteer project.

Key Club continues to give students the chance to make a difference through volunteering and community outreach.

Rohan Parikh, Membership Development Committee officer and sophomore, said, “We really just try to encourage volunteer opportunities and give students opportunities to really donate to those in need.”

The Key Club will also continue to meet every Thursday morning after late start Wednesdays.

Club sponsor Allison Ward explained that Key Club is part of a larger international organization.

Ward said, “This club aligns with Kiwanis International, so we follow their core values at the high school level, and they have several other organizations as well at the elementary and middle school levels.” By Amy Xu