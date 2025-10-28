Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
News influencers, though engaging, present some serious risks
Graphic Cartoon: Problematic influencers
Superintendent Thomas Oestrich addresses the CCS school board on Oct. 14. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.
Senior Cooper Terry uses sensory toys during school. Terry said he does certain things to distract from his sensory issues. “I like to listen to music so I am less focused on everything surrounding me or touching me, or I will just get into whatever work I am doing and stay really focused on that,” he said.
Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail to be held on Oct. 26
Rachel Engbrecht (left), club member and senior, and Rachel Lehner (right), club member and senior, are attending Artist’s Associations meeting on Oct. 14. They were participating in the “Inktober” challenge to improve inking skills. Engbrecht said, “I like attending Artist’s Association because being able to draw and hang out with my friends is really fun.”
The Hamilton County Young Democrats meet at Brier Brewery. President Xavier Lewis said, "Getting (students) involved as early as possible is a great way for them to make their voices heard." (Submitted by: Xavier Lewis)
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
When Stunts Go Too Far: Spectacle vs. Safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with director, cast member, stage manager on Studio One Acts
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Homecoming Special
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Lucas Johnson
October 28, 2025
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)

The 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup has brought more than 750 professional and record holding swimmers from 50 countries to this school as part of its North American tour. This meet took place from Oct. 10 to 12 and brought in an estimated 4,000 people to Carmel. 

With that, Chris Plumb, head coach of CHS swimming, said there are goals that the high school wanted to achieve for this event.

“I think the goal is, number one, run a quality meet here at Carmel High School with international competition,” Plumb said. “I mean, we have so many Olympic gold medalists, and (providing) a great experience and atmosphere, I think, is priority number one.

Another, more direct goal, he said, is showing what Carmel can do in the sport. 

(The other goal) is just to help our swimmers here at Carmel recognize things are doing well and (give) them the opportunities to showcase their abilities against the best in the world,” Plumb said. 

In addition to those goals, another benefit to hosting one of the World Cup Swim meets is the people it attracts. Maggie Mestrich, one of the people who helped set up this event, said she was happy to bring attention to the sport.

“I always look at things through the lens that swimming is the only sport that can save your life,” Mestrich said. “If we can bring any sort of event that generates excitement around the sport of swimming, you never know what the spark might be to get somebody more interested in the sport.” 

Along with the professionals swimming at this meet, some of the high school swim team members got to swim as well. Drew Dubios, varsity swimmer and senior, swam in the events. Dubios said swimming in a meet like this is exciting because he got to meet new people, including the professionals, and got the chance to race them. He also said preparing for a race like this was no different than any other meet.

Safiya Ilmudeen

“So I just show up to practice every day, give my 100% effort, and mainly just listen to my coaches. They know what they’re doing,” Dubios said. “They’re experienced. They know what’s going on. And then just making sure I’m getting enough sleep and eating the correct things, not just junk.” 

With high school swimmers competing in this meet, Plumb was there to coach them. He said it was a great experience, especially because he got to see so many elite teams up close.  

“Anytime you see anybody in any sport competing at the very best in the world, you’re going to pick up little things on why they’re so good and then bring those bits and pieces back to your club. That’s what I’m most excited for when you get to watch.”

