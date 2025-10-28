Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)

The 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup has brought more than 750 professional and record holding swimmers from 50 countries to this school as part of its North American tour. This meet took place from Oct. 10 to 12 and brought in an estimated 4,000 people to Carmel.

With that, Chris Plumb, head coach of CHS swimming, said there are goals that the high school wanted to achieve for this event.

“I think the goal is, number one, run a quality meet here at Carmel High School with international competition,” Plumb said. “I mean, we have so many Olympic gold medalists, and (providing) a great experience and atmosphere, I think, is priority number one.

Another, more direct goal, he said, is showing what Carmel can do in the sport.

(The other goal) is just to help our swimmers here at Carmel recognize things are doing well and (give) them the opportunities to showcase their abilities against the best in the world,” Plumb said.

In addition to those goals, another benefit to hosting one of the World Cup Swim meets is the people it attracts. Maggie Mestrich, one of the people who helped set up this event, said she was happy to bring attention to the sport.

“I always look at things through the lens that swimming is the only sport that can save your life,” Mestrich said. “If we can bring any sort of event that generates excitement around the sport of swimming, you never know what the spark might be to get somebody more interested in the sport.”

Along with the professionals swimming at this meet, some of the high school swim team members got to swim as well. Drew Dubios, varsity swimmer and senior, swam in the events. Dubios said swimming in a meet like this is exciting because he got to meet new people, including the professionals, and got the chance to race them. He also said preparing for a race like this was no different than any other meet.

“So I just show up to practice every day, give my 100% effort, and mainly just listen to my coaches. They know what they’re doing,” Dubios said. “They’re experienced. They know what’s going on. And then just making sure I’m getting enough sleep and eating the correct things, not just junk.”

With high school swimmers competing in this meet, Plumb was there to coach them. He said it was a great experience, especially because he got to see so many elite teams up close.

“Anytime you see anybody in any sport competing at the very best in the world, you’re going to pick up little things on why they’re so good and then bring those bits and pieces back to your club. That’s what I’m most excited for when you get to watch.”