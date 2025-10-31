Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?

With the rise of wearable fitness trackers, video analysis platforms, and AI-driven performance software, sports at all levels are becoming increasingly data-driven. While this wave of technology has transformed professional and collegiate athletics, it’s time for high school programs, such as those at CHS, to start considering how these tools can benefit student-athletes too.

Right now, many Carmel athletes still rely heavily on traditional methods of training and coaching. While there is absolutely value in that, there’s also room to grow. Tools like Hudl, which analyze plays and tracks stats, are already making waves in high school athletics nationwide. As highlighted in an ArcaMax article on the evolution of sports technology at the high school level, these platforms provide invaluable insights into team dynamics and individual performance, ultimately leading to more targeted training and strategic advantages for student-athletes. Imagine how much more effective training could be if students had data showing their sprint splits over time or how their vertical jump improved throughout the season.

Some may worry that introducing technology into sports could make things more complicated, or even remove the human side of coaching and playing. But these tools aren’t here to replace coaches, but rather to empower them. By giving coaches and athletes more insight, they can make smarter decisions about how to train, recover, and perform.

Even for those who aren’t trying to go pro, using data in sports can help students develop skills like discipline, time management, and critical thinking. These are skills that apply far beyond the field or court. Learning how to interpret performance metrics or track their own progress can help athletes take ownership of their goals and improve more efficiently.

While not every program at CHS may be using sports technology and data analytics tools right now, there’s no reason we shouldn’t start exploring its potential. It doesn’t take expensive gear to make a difference. Sometimes, a phone camera and a free app are enough to make meaningful improvements.

As technology continues to evolve, so will the way we play, train, and understand sports. The earlier student-athletes start learning to use these tools, the more prepared they’ll be, not just for competition, but for the data-driven world beyond it.