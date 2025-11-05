Rho Kappa attends community open house, promotes social studies department.

Senior Krish Gajaria plans for the next Rho Kappa event. Gajaria said he is excited for the club’s future. “At the open house, it was so exciting to see how many incoming freshman and future greyhounds were interested in the social studies,” he said.

The Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society (Rho Kappa) is working to select a leadership team. In addition, senior Krish Gajaria represented Rho Kappa at the community open house on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Gajaria said he was looking forward to seeing how else Rho Kappa could interact with for the community.

“At the open house, it was so exciting to see how many incoming freshman and future greyhounds were interested in the social studies,” he said. “We hope that Rho Kappa can serve as a sense of community and a way to get involved outside of the classroom for these students.”

Brandon Swart, social studies department chair, said the community open house was a great opportunity for Rho Kappa.

“I think having Rho Kappa represented at this community event was an excellent (way to) showcase our social studies programs well,” Swart said. By Emma Hu