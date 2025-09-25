School board addressed concerns about the Bus Drivers Association’s bargaining rights, student academic performance

Kristina Wheeler, at (the) large seat of the school board emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the needs of all members of our community during the Sept. 8 school board meeting.
On Sept. 8, the school board convened for their regular session. The main priority of the meeting was to address recent changes in enrollment and challenges to bargaining rights that have arisen in relation to the Bus Drivers Association. Kristina Wheeler, at large seat of the school board, claims that they will do right to prove that they wholeheartedly care about their bus drivers, hoping that time will prove that about.
Junior Stephanie Tan said, “I understand the importance of our bus drivers and how challenging their jobs are, especially considering how large our district is.”
Additionally, the school board commended CHS’s superb academic achievements, and showcased improvements in AP exam results (and) reported various achievements in fall sports and marching band. By Aida Karim.
