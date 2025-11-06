Administration balances day-to-day operations with new course planning

According to Principal Tim Phares, the administration is starting to look ahead to next year. “We’ve got a lot of meetings about graduation requirements and communication with the community about going about that.”

Course changes are also moving forward. “Looking at some of the course changes that we propose, those go to the school board actually tonight, so we’re hopeful all those things get moved forward,” Phares said. He said administration recognizes the challenges in this transition.

“Our freshmen are under this graduation requirement, everybody else is under the old system and trying to figure that out and communicate and get things accurate can be a challenge,” Phares said.

Phares said the new course proposal is also on the table. “The most interesting piece is that AP is proposing a new course that is AP business with personal finance,” Phares said. “This new option could affect student registration, with the expectation that our regular personal finance will go down.”

He said the administration is also focused on the Community Open House on Sunday, Nov. 2. “We’re going to make the commons what I might call the headquarters. The places to visit are truly going to be spaces this year, whether it be culinary, art, classrooms are going to be open, our automotive space, construction space, business, the coffee shop is going to be open this year.” By Megan Xia





