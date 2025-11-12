Artist’s Association to host blind drawing activity on Nov. 11

Club members at Artist’s Association are introduced to the “Inktober” activity on Oct. 14. The club members improved their inking skills at the club meeting. “Doing the gallery walk at the end of the meeting was fun because we got to see what everyone drew,” Li said.

Artists Association’s next meeting will be on Nov. 12 in Room C125, according to Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher. The co-presidents will arrange a blind drawing activity.

According to co-president and senior Angela Li, the blind drawing activity consists of club members working in small groups or pairs, and working together to create a drawing. Li said one club member gives instructions and describes an image while the other member interprets the instructions and tries to accurately recreate the picture without seeing it. Li said the goal of this activity is to help club members increase teamwork and communication skills.

“They’re obviously going to have to collaborate as a group or team to recreate the reference, so it’s a good opportunity for people to learn to work together,” Li said.

Murray said, “Working on a fun activity like this is something that I haven’t spent a lot of time developing, so it’s interesting to see what students can create.” By Demi Zhang