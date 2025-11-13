  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Latin Music Awards
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Government shutdown highlights normalization of dysfunction in American politics
Government shutdown highlights normalization of dysfunction in American politics
Special flavors signal the season
Special flavors signal the season
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Science Bowl members prepare for the national competition in April. Qian said, "At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”
Science Bowl to finalize B and C-Teams by December
Club members at Artist’s Association are introduced to the “Inktober” activity on Oct. 14. The club members improved their inking skills at the club meeting. “Doing the gallery walk at the end of the meeting was fun because we got to see what everyone drew,” Li said.
Artist’s Association to host blind drawing activity on Nov. 11
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”
Best Buddies nears annual Friendsgiving
A group of students collaborating at the CCPL. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said students often come to the library in groups.
CCPL to host Inkling on Nov. 6
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Senior Vishal Shankar hits a forehand at the men's tennis State championship on Oct. 18. Shankar went on to win his match 6-4 in two sets. This helped Carmel claim their victory over Homestead 3-2 and bring home the state title.
Athlete Spotlight: Vishal Shankar on winning the men’s tennis State championship
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Senior Taylor Thomas practices her dance routine during a dress rehearsal on Nov. 4. Thomas performed her routine during Carmel High School’s dance recital, “Between the Lines,” on Nov. 5.
Between the Lines Photo Gallery
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Thomas Seward onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Science Bowl to finalize B and C-Teams by December

Jasmine Zhang
November 13, 2025
Science Bowl members prepare for the national competition in April. Qian said, “At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”

Science Bowl has finalized its A-Team to compete at the regional competition in February. Science Bowl will finalize its remaining two teams, B and C, by the end of November.

Edward Chen, co-president of Science Bowl and junior, said the selection process was competitive.

Chen said, “We just did the preliminary registration for the regional competition. The full team roster for all three competition teams is due by the end of November, and the A-Team is already finalized.”

Allen Qian, member of Science Bowl and senior, said the members were already in the process of preparing for the competition.

Qian said, “While the national competition isn’t until late April, we have already begun preparing together through team practices on the weekends at someone’s house or the public library. At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”

Science Bowl sponsor Nicholas Ward said he was excited to see how the teams will look by December.

“Everyone who is trying out has their own talents in their own special way,” Ward said. “It will really come down to who brings the most diverse skills to the team and how much effort they put in. No matter what happens, the officers will spend a lot of time deciding the teams.” By Jasmine Zhang

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal