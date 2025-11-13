Science Bowl to finalize B and C-Teams by December

Science Bowl members prepare for the national competition in April. Qian said, “At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”

Science Bowl has finalized its A-Team to compete at the regional competition in February. Science Bowl will finalize its remaining two teams, B and C, by the end of November.

Edward Chen, co-president of Science Bowl and junior, said the selection process was competitive.

Chen said, “We just did the preliminary registration for the regional competition. The full team roster for all three competition teams is due by the end of November, and the A-Team is already finalized.”

Allen Qian, member of Science Bowl and senior, said the members were already in the process of preparing for the competition.

Qian said, “While the national competition isn’t until late April, we have already begun preparing together through team practices on the weekends at someone’s house or the public library. At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”

Science Bowl sponsor Nicholas Ward said he was excited to see how the teams will look by December.

“Everyone who is trying out has their own talents in their own special way,” Ward said. “It will really come down to who brings the most diverse skills to the team and how much effort they put in. No matter what happens, the officers will spend a lot of time deciding the teams.” By Jasmine Zhang