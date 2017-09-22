Greyhound Connections to participate in a women’s soccer game tailgate

Taylor Rudin, Greyhound Connections president and senior, outside Stuelpe’s room, E219, during SRT. Many Greyhound Connections members are a part of Stuelpe’s SRT period and meetings with new students are often held during SRT.

Greyhound Connections, a club that helps introduce new sophomores, juniors and seniors to CHS, will host a women’s soccer game tailgate on Sept. 25 before the game.

“Right now we have, coming up, a tailgate for both new students and (Greyhound Connections members) on (Sept. 25) before the (women’s) soccer game,” Taylor Rudin, Greyhound Connections president and senior, said. “That will be fun, I hope to see a lot of new students come and we’ll have lots of food. We do a lot of bonding over food in Greyhound Connections, so we’ll have a lot of food and that will be fun.”

However, the tailgate is not the only upcoming event for the club, as, according to Rudin, it also plans to host a New Student Breakfast.

“We hope to have a (New Student Breakfast) soon, before (school on a late start day), and we bring more food on those days as well,” Rudin said. “Those are just really good times to bond and create better relationships with our new students.”

Besides group events, Greyhound Connections members meet with new students throughout the year on a one-to-one basis.

“Those are the only (events) right now, but throughout the year we do visits with our new students,” Rudin said. “We recently had our first visits for Homecoming and we’ll have those throughout the year where we go see our students and inform them of the events going on and what’s happening in the school.”

Greyhound Connections sponsor Joe Stuelpe said he defers all club decisions to student presidents.