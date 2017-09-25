Share the Music to meet Oct. 11, venues Sept. 26 and Oct. 3

Share the Music will conduct its next meeting Oct. 11 and its next venues on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Anna Li-Harezlak, president of Share the Music and senior, said she hopes club meetings remain social throughout the year.

“We know as time goes on things tend to wiggle down a little bit,” Li-Harezlak said. “In previous years, we really didn’t do much in them but this year we are trying to make them more of a social aspect.”

Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said the meetings are a great place for students to share music they have been working on.

Hite said, “Our meetings aren’t very frequent. You know, it’s just once a month. We probably won’t have a performance from everyone but it might be nice for those who are interested to have something to share at the meetings.”