Model U.N. to attend conference at Vanderbilt University

Last Thursday, Model U.N. members met in room E224 to prepare for an upcoming conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference will take place on Oct. 20 to 22 at Vanderbilt University.

In order to prepare for the conference, sponsor Sandy Gardner said, “We are going to be breaking out into smaller groups to do simulations based on the experience of the kids that are coming.”

While members of the club prepare for the conference, leaders of Model U.N. are also preparing the underclassmen so they may attend future conferences similar to the conference at Vanderbilt. According to co-president and junior Danial Tajwer, “We see a lot of new people who are really engaged. We have a lot of good people that know what they are doing and are going to be great delegates in the future.”