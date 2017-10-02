Intramural to host a basketball season

Senior Ian Samir eats lunch with his friends. "I'm really thankful intramurals exists. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to play that much basketball," Samir said.

Intramural club leaders have decided to host a basketball season.

“This year we’re going to try something different. We’re going to rip off the BIG3 tournament, but we’re not going to have a BIG3 tournament. Instead, we’ll have a BIG3 season,” said intramural director Mike Meyer.

According to Meyer, the BIG3 tournament is regular basketball except there are three players on each side instead of five.

Meyer said he wants to incorporate more sports into the club this year, but a lot of sports don’t get enough players for the sport to work.

Ian Samir, intramural basketball player and senior, said it’s unfortunate that many sports don’t have the popularity to succeed.

“I wish there were more sports, but I understand they don’t have many players, so they can’t play,” Samir said.

Nevertheless, Samir said he was ready to play basketball this year.

“I feel really good about my team this year,” Samir said. “It’s going to be a fun season.”