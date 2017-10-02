Fellowship of Christian Athletes Has No Meeting On Oct. 13

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has no meeting on Oct. 13, the week of fall break, but they do have their next meeting on Oct. 6.

The FCA meets every Friday morning in the Freshman Center to hear an encouraging message, as well as every Tuesday morning. Senior Maddie Dalton, one of six leaders of FCA, said that Tuesdays were her favorite part of FCA.

She said, “I really love ‘Essay Core,’ which is on Tuesday mornings, when I can do Bible studies with other people my age and be able to get closer and grow closer to God through them.”

The FCA accepts everyone at CHS. While the FCA is a nationwide organization typically aimed at Christian athletes, FCA at CHS tries to be more open. According to club sponsor Connor Bradley, “We kinda joke sometimes that even though FCA stands for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, we like to say Fellowship of Christian Anybody, because we want anybody to feel welcome.”