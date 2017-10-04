Do Something Club prepares for breast cancer fundraiser night

Do Something Club plans meeting to finalize the plans for the club’s annual breast cancer research fundraiser. According to club sponsor James Ziegler, the majority of the fundraising for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation will happen on Oct. 6 at the home football game.

“We will be selling things like bracelets, pins and temporary tattoos, as well as just accepting donations [at the football game] and 100 percent of the money we raise will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation,” Ziegler said. “Big Game Club is going to encourage the student body to wear pink to the game, and Coach Hebert is going to have the football team have pink gloves and wristbands. Our goal is to try to raise $2,000 at the game.”

Samantha Kadinger, Do Something Club member and junior, said the club spreads the word about the fundraiser by sharing flyers throughout downtown Carmel and announcing about it on social media.

“We do the breast cancer research fundraiser to really help the cause,” Kadinger said. “I mean, one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer and with those odds, it’s likely that most people know someone impacted by it.”

Following the breast cancer research fundraiser, which will conclude on the night of the football game, Do Something Club will raise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria.

“It’s personal to me, as I have a couple of brothers that lives in the Virgin Islands, and talking with them, they said everything was destroyed down there,” Ziegler said. “They’re expecting to be under military rule for about six months, there’s parts of the island that they don’t think will get electricity for six to eight months and there’s people down there that don’t have any food.”

According to Ziegler, the club will sell baked goods and other items in a booth in the main cafeteria for all lunches from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 and all the funds they raise will go towards providing relief to those affected by the hurricane in the Caribbean.

“I’m really hoping to beat our amount from last year,” Kadinger said. “Both of these causes are for the people who need help the most, and I’m hoping our club can help in any way possible.”