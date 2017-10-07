Café Libro: The First Challenge

There are many ways to judge a book. Over my many years as a reader, I have judged books by their summaries, authors, and yes, (sometimes especially) by their covers. My system, however biased, has worked for me, though, and ever since I was little, my friends have asked me for book recommendations when they wanted a good read.

On this blog, fellow news editor Emily Dexter and I will put our book recommendations to the test. Each week, we will challenge each other to read a book we have read before and enjoyed. The following week, we will judge the book we were recommended and then propose the next challenge. Hopefully this blog will determine whether we are as good at recommending books as we think we are and maybe even inspire new readers to read (or not read) some new books.

The First Challenge:

For the first week, I challenge Emily to read The Winner’s Curse by Marie Rutkoski, a fantasy novel about a general’s daughter, Kestrel, a slave, Aran, and the conflict surrounding their respective cultures. When I first read this book a couple of years ago, I suffered serious sleep loss; the book took over my life and I suffered serious PRSD (post-reading stress disorder) when I realized the next two novels in the series wouldn’t be published for another year. Hopefully Emily will enjoy the book as much as I did!