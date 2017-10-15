Share the Music meeting on Oct. 31, venues on Oct. 21 and 28

Share the Music will have its next meeting Oct. 31 and its next venues on Sept. 16 and Oct. 3.

Anna Li-Harezlak, president of Share the Music and senior, said she hopes the collaboration from the meetings will extend to the venues.

“We hope that the groups formed here [at the meetings] will be in the venues because we know that seniors tend to like it,” Li-Harezlak said.

Maggie Hite, Share the Music sponsor and performing arts teacher, said the venues have not changed very much from last year.

Hite said, “I do think that there is one nursing home they are no longer going to go to because of various scheduling reasons. I do think they found another one.”