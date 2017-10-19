Kenya Club plans meeting Oct. 19, PumpkinFest booth Oct. 28

According to Mandeep Dhillon, Kenya Club president and junior, Kenya Club members will sell beaded bracelets for $3 around CHS after fall break as well as at their booth at PumpkinFest on Oct. 28. Kenya Club also plans to prepare for the PumpkinFest booth at its next meeting on Oct. 19.

Dhillon said the profit from the bracelets will go toward both Kenya Club and UNICEF Club.

“We had two meetings (last week) with UNICEF members and Kenya Club members combined to make those bracelets,” Dhillon said. “We are going to split the profits for Kenya Club and UNICEF to donate to their organizations.”

Dhillon also said Kenya Club will participate in PumpkinFest, a community event organized by the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) featuring various high school clubs. According to the CMYC website, all PumpkinFest proceeds go toward the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“Before PumpkinFest (on Oct. 19) we’re going to have a meeting; we’ll have henna there and face paint so the members can practice on each other with the designs we have picked out so they can be prepared for doing it on little kids or whoever comes. We’re probably going to make more bracelets to sell there as well.”

Kathy Hallett, Kenya Club sponsor and science teacher, said Kenya Club, which supports the education of Kenyan orphans, promotes an important cause.

Hallett said, “We can’t understand what it’s like to have basic education as such a gift and something you can’t attain, because we take it for granted here. I think that’s why (Kenya Club is important).”