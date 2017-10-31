Girls’ Basketball prepares for upcoming season

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The CHS Girls’ Basketball team is getting ready for the season opener on Nov. 2 vs. Lawrence Central.

The team preparation is occurring frequently. “Most of us have played together for several years. the chemistry has gotten stronger just from spending countless hours together. Also, everyone has worked on their skills and everyone has improved,” Amy Dilk, varsity player and senior, said.

Dilk is looking forward to a comeback season of her own.

“I have improved mentally and physically over this summer. Since I got surgery, I wasn’t able to play travel basketball and I sat out almost all the summer. I worked with my trainer several times a week, and gained my strength back,” Dilk said

Assistant Coach Erin Trimpe says the team is looking good prior to the start of the season.

“The girls have been practicing a lot and working hard in the offseason,” Trimpe said.

Dilk said she is confident in the team and their upcoming season.

“My expectations for this season are high. Being a senior, and knowing this is my last year, I’m personally going to give it my all. My teammates and I set our goals high, but they are reachable and it makes us work harder in order to reach our goals. This year, something feels special,” Dilk said.

Related: https://myccs.ccs.k12.in.us/ chs/ladyhounds