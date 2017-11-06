Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Center Green to open on Nov. 18

Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, maps the layout of Christkindlmarkt. Heck said the market will open on Nov. 18 along with The Ice at Center Green.

According to Nancy Heck, director of community relations and economic development of the city of Carmel, Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Center Green will both open on Nov. 18 between the Palladium and the Tarkington Theater. The Ice at Center Green is an outdoor ice skating rink.

“We’re working on the exact timeline, but it sounds like noon is when everything is going to start. The ribbon cutting will take place at 12:30 [p.m.],” Heck said. “The huts that are selling stuff [for Christkindlmarkt] will open, and people will be able to start buying sessions on the ice.”

Christkindlmarkt is a German market tradition that features holiday food, drinks, gifts, and decorations.

“There will be beer steins made specifically for Carmel, handcrafted German wooden items, porcelain and a woodcrafter that will bring his lathe [to create] little wooden animals,” Heck said. “You can also eat at the market. [A lot of it] will be imported so there will be a sort-of European flare to everything.”

The market will close on Dec. 24, while the rink will stay open until March 11. This year is the first year Carmel is celebrating Christkindlmarkt.

“We’re having a special deal on Wednesday and Thursday, so skating all day is $6,” Heck said.

On certain days, it will also be possible to reserve the rink for private events.

On the student side, the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council is planning a variety of activities, including a dodgeball tournament and a holiday toy drive.

“We run events that we think will tailor Carmel to more of a community than a city on a map,” Joe Blake, member of the council and senior, said.