ComedySportz team prepares for matches

Shawn Horrocks and Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz members and juniors, pretend to hold a puppy during a ComedySportz rehearsal. This exercise was part of a game designed to improve the team's ability to portray physicality.

The ComedySportz team has begun to prepare for its matches in the spring. Members prepare by attending rehearsals after school on Fridays. During these rehearsals, professional ComedySportz actors lead the team in improv exercises and critique the team members’ individual performances.

ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said the purpose of these practices is for the team to develop fundamental comedic skills.

Peterson said, “Just getting the basics down (is the most challenging part). It’s hard for even the professionals to stay focused on the main truisms for comedy; always saying yes, not denying and being very specific with creating location and objective. Those kinds of things are the most challenging.”

According to Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz member and junior, mastery of these principles is especially essential for the large number of new members on the team who are experiencing improv for the first time.

Dafforn said, “We have a lot of juniors this year. Last year, we were mostly seniors, so I’m hoping that turns out to be a positive.”

Peterson said the development of these comedic skills will benefit the team and enable them to improve their performances.

Peterson said, “You focus on the basics and the rest takes care of itself.”