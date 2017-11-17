Small Business, Big Impact: Upcoming Open in Carmel Day on Nov. 25 recognizes local businesses, impact on community

Carmel Community

An important day for small businesses throughout Carmel is coming up on Nov. 25, as this day is both Open In Carmel Day and Small Business Saturday.

To recognize this day, the HiLite talked to the owners of three small businesses that are not far from CHS. A new restaurant, Prodigy Burger Bar, opened earlier this month in Clay Terrace. A new coffee shop, Indie Coffee Roasters, plans to open in January. A boutique and hair salon that opened in July, HUE, plans to host a pop-up shop to support other small businesses and smaller brands on Nov. 25. According to HUE’s owner Megan Meyer, the pop-up shop will feature Endeavor Boutique and the clothing boutique Stella & Nash. All items will be discounted by 20 percent for the event, and, in addition, a local artist will be in attendance to sell prints of her work.