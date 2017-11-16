Orchestras to practice music for winter concert

Close “I think we build up on our foundation in the first concert,” Ohly-Davis said. “We’re just working to tailor our instruction to make them even more effective now.” “I think we build up on our foundation in the first concert,” Ohly-Davis said. “We’re just working to tailor our instruction to make them even more effective now.”

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The orchestras continue to practice the music for their upcoming concert on Dec. 14.

“We’re doing something really out-of-the-box, which we haven’t done in a long time,” director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said. “That’s a pops concert basically, and one of the cool things that’s also happening is we’re doing a film festival.”

Ohly-Davis said the orchestras will play alongside a movie showing, similar to what the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra does.

Natalie Wells, Philharmonic Orchestra member and sophomore, said the winter concert will be the most exciting because they get to play nontraditional music.

Wells said, “I don’t actually get stage fright in orchestra because it’s like a big group. It’s pretty fun.”

Ohly-Davis said the orchestras are heading in a good direction from the first concert.

“I think we build up on our foundation in the first concert,” Ohly-Davis said. “We’re just working to tailor our instruction to make them even more effective now.”