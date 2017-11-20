DECA students to take district exam

DECA students will take the district exams during SRT on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Students will also continue to prepare for the district-level competition scheduled for Jan. 13.

The DECA district exam consists of a multiple choice scantron test that relates to the different business categories students have chosen to compete in.

Grace Marchese, Carmel DECA president and senior, said Carmel DECA will continue to provide many opportunities for students to prepare for the exams.

“Students can come in during SRT to get help from our role play competitive heads for helpful tips to taking the exam,” Marchese said. “Additionally, our competition department has provided bountiful resources for every student to adequately prepare for their test including practice exams and study guides.”

Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she expects Carmel DECA students to do well on the exams.

“When we were a part of a district with other schools, we always did really well,” said Cardamon. “This year we have 505 members, so when we have a lot of students in each event we usually sweep it.”