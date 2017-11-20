FCA Has Friendsgiving Event on Nov. 21

On Nov. 21, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will have a ‘Friendsgiving’ event. That morning before school starts, the FCA will gather together in E220 (sponsor Connor Bradley’s classroom) and have a big breakfast together.

“The week of Thanksgiving we have a big pitch-in and just kind of have a day of fellowship to just hang out together,” senior Darby Roberts, one of several FCA leaders, said about Friendsgiving.

Friendsgiving is just an example of how well members of the FCA are able to bond with each other. When asked to use one word to describe the FCA, both Roberts and Bradley responded immediately with “fellowship.”

“I think that that’s cool that [Fellowship] is part of the name, but really what we’re trying to do is form a group of people who there’s togetherness with and fellowship with,” said Bradley.

In addition, according to Roberts, the order for the FCA T-shirts have been sent out and the shirts should be arriving around the first few days of December.