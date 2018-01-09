Senior Jackson Roberts dies Jan. 4, counseling services available
January 9, 2018
Senior Jackson Roberts died on Jan. 4.
CHS counselors will be available the week of Jan. 9 for students to talk to.
Principal Tom Harmas said, “It is always difficult to lose a student, but we always have to remember that it is more difficult to lose a child. We have to make sure we keep Jackson’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Director of Counseling Rachel Cole said, “There are counseling services available today for any student who wants to come down in media center rooms 1 and 2. We just ask they ask their teacher to walk them down. For the rest of the week or at any point in the semester if any student wants or feels they need a break, we certainly encourage them to come see their counselor.”0
