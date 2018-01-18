National Art Honor Society to have induction ceremony, start off a new year

Hannah Martin, NAHS president and senior, discusses NAHS at the last Art Club meeting of 2017. The club will turn into NAHS for the second semester.

This semester marks the second year of National Art Honor Society (NAHS) at CHS. Like last year, Art Club changed into NAHS for its second semester. NAHS sponsor Jennifer Bubp said all the inductees have been notified, and the NAHS will have its induction ceremony on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Media Center. Both students and parents are invited to the ceremony, where inductees will receive certificates, eat food and socialize.

Prior to the ceremony, Bubp said NAHS members will meet after school on Jan. 16 in Room H115 to go plan projects they will be doing over the semester. She said one of the first things the group will be doing is giving tours of the Art Department at the 8th Grade Academic Transition Night on Jan. 22. Members will also discuss other community service projects they plan to work on.

Hannah Martin, NAHS president and senior, said “I’m looking forward to meeting the new members and getting to work on things with them because one of the cool things about NAHS is how different everyone’s art forms are, so that’ll be fun to see.”