Senate Holds Winter Dance, Plans for Future

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to Senator and junior Tim Metken, the winter dance was last night in the Fieldhouse after the men’s basketball game against Pike High School. Admission was $5 and the theme was anti-formal, Metken said.

“We’re hoping a good turn-out. I think last year our attendance was 200, so if we could have about that, I think I’d be pretty happy,” Metken said. “It’s really just like a rave in the fieldhouse, that’s what I tell people when they ask what it is. It’s not like a formal dance.”

Having good attendance at the winter dance is important to Senate because the event serves as the only fundraiser for the group, according to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and economics teacher. The funds raised in this activity make events such as blood drives, Brain Game, and Care to Share possible.

With two blood drives a year, Senate spends approximately $600 in total for the postage costs of sending letters home to the parents of students who donate blood, Foutz said. Furthermore, Senate spends about $300 to meet the cost of bus transportation to bring Care to Share gifts to United Way. The combined expense of these two events alone is around to $1,000.

“We also have the pizza parties for Brain Game and March Madness, and our expenses for Homecoming, and so this is our only fundraiser of the year to basically fund all of the things that we do during the year,” Foutz said.

One of these events, Brain Game, will begin February, according to Metken. Senate is currently still planning the dates of the matches.

“It might sound like it’s boring, but I love it and a ton of people love it,” Metken said. “It’s a ton of fun.”