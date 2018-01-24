2-Hour Delay Schedule: Jan. 24
January 24, 2018
Filed under Breaking News, Online Only, Recent Updates, School Updates, Top Story
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
BLUE DAY SCHEDULE FOR 2 HOUR DELAYS – SCHEDULE B
Period B1 9:50 – 10:50
Period B4 11:00 – 1:10
Lunch times:
A lunch 11:00 – 11:25
B lunch 11:33 – 12:00
C lunch 12:08 – 12:35
D lunch 12:43 – 1:10
Period B2 1:20 – 2:05
Period B3 2:15-3:05 (announcements)
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.