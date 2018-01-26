Model U.N. continue to prepare for conference at Earlham

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Model U.N. members to attend a conference at Earlham College. Model U.N. members finished writing position papers and continue to do simulations for practice at their weekly meetings. The conference will take place on Jan. 26 to 27.

“Position papers are one of the best ways to prepare ourselves because it helps people research a topic and establish what stance they want to take,” said co-president and junior Danial Tajwer. “On position papers you generally take the two topics and write one to two pages per topic about your countries perspective is on that topic.”

Model U.N. members also continue to use simulations to prepare students for the conference. Sponsor Sandy Gardner said, “(We are doing a simulation) that’s more based on a situation, which is more advanced type of group, but we’re doing it with the beginners so they get experience with doing a historical topic. Within that, they bring in conflicts and crises along the way that the delegates have to deal with.”