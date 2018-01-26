FCA Has Next Fellowship Meeting on Jan. 26, Core Meeting on Jan. 30

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will continue to have their regular Friday meetings on Jan. 26, as well as their Tuesday Core meeting on Jan. 30.

Last year in December, FCA threw their first annual Christmas party, which was pretty successful according to club sponsor Connor Bradley.

“We had our first annual Christmas party at the end of last semester, and it went really well–it was great. The kids had a ton of fun, [with] time together, [and a] white elephant exchange,” Bradley said.

Looking ahead, FCA seems pretty excited already for Midnight March Madness, as it was mentioned by both Bradley as well as David Lopez, a FCA leader and junior.

“Later in March we have Midnight March Madness which is a big event–it’s at the fieldhouse. We have basketball, games, food–it’s a really great time,” Lopez said.

Although FCA seems to enjoy these fun events, members are still focusing on delving deeper into their faith as well as spreading the feeling of fellowship.

“My favorite part of FCA is probably just getting closer with God and diving deeper with my friends, and also welcoming new people and helping them grow closer together,” Lopez said.