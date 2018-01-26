The math department finishes ISTEP remediation and continues curriculum alignment

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. For the past few weeks, she has been finishing aligning the curriculum with the new textbooks.

The math department is now finishing up curriculum alignment, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said that the department is aligning the new textbooks with the state standards.

“[We are] just working through our curriculum, making sure it’s well aligned, and making sure we are addressing everything that needs to be addressed,” Sohalski said.

Sohaski also said that the math department has finished ISTEP remediation. The retake exam was in December.

Joey Heerens, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the next semester. He said, “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year.”