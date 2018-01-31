NAHS to host all-district art show at Carmel Public Library

National Art Honor Society (NAHS) sponsor Jennifer Bubp finishes a painting for the SoHo Art Show. NAHS members plan to display their artwork at the show on March 1 at SoHo Cafe.

This Thursday, National Art Honor Society (NAHS) plans to help host an all-district art show at the Carmel Public Library from 4 to 6 p.m. According to NAHS sponsor Jennifer Bubp, the show is open to all students from Carmel Clay Schools, and each school will be represented. NAHS members will pass out treats to the younger artists and host a collaborative paint-by-number activity for guests. Bubp said the artwork will hang for all of February.

In addition, Hannah Martin, NAHS president and senior, said the group will take part in the SoHo Art Show on March 1 at SoHo Cafe on Rangeline. Both students and teachers have the opportunity to display their artwork, and NAHS members will act as greeters to the event.

Lastly, this Friday, NAHS is hanging up small art displays–no bigger than an inch by an inch–by art students for the month of February outside the Media Center. Since administration is hosting a week for mental health awareness this month, Bubp said the theme for the artwork is “kindness matters.” The artwork will be up for all of February, and students and staff will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite pieces. The top ten winners will then go on to have an art opening at the Museum of Miniature Houses.